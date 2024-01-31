Domestic violence charity job invites those who ‘identify as women’

Campaigners suggested the charity could hire someone who is biologically male to support female victims of domestic violence - MartinPrescott/E+

A domestic violence charity is under fire after encouraging those who “identify as women” to apply for a female-only job.

Dundee Women’s Aid (DWA) published a job advert for a women’s support domestic abuse practitioner that stated “women only need “apply” under Schedule 9 (Part 1) of the Equality Act 2010.

Dr Nicola Williams, the director of Fair Play for Women, explained: “The Equality Act 2010 is very clear and allows employers to restrict certain jobs to one sex only using the Schedule 9 Occupational requirements exception. In this case, the law allows this vacancy to be filled only by a female worker.

“This means no men, including men who may identify as women or non-binary.”

However, the advert continued: “Dundee Women’s Aid welcomes applications from all applicants who identify as women within all sections of the community particularly those from the LGBT community.”

Campaigners criticised the job advert, calling it self-ID “lunacy” as they suggested the charity could hire someone who is biologically male to support female victims of domestic violence.

‘Disingenuous, at best’

Caroline McAllister, of the rights group Women Won’t Wheesht, told MailOnline that the organisation would not be able to provide the single-sex service its users expect.

The group has written to DWA and said that the organisation is “unable to provide a single-sex service to women seeking help” and that “this is disingenuous, at best”.

‘Overwriting women’s needs’

Helen Joyce, the director of advocacy at Sex Matters, a human-rights organisation campaigning for clarity on sex in law and everyday life, said: “Equality law allows employers to advertise jobs just for women or just for men where customers or service-users really need to be solely with people of their own sex.

“The law is clear that jobs can’t be restricted to people who merely ‘identify’ as one sex or the other.”

She added: “This ad is a pretty plain case of unlawful discrimination, and any man who doesn’t identify as a woman would have a good case against Dundee Women’s Aid if it refused to consider his application.

“But more importantly, it’s yet another example of the lunacy of self-ID overwriting real, sex-based considerations – especially those related to women’s needs and vulnerabilities.”

‘Self-determination can involve risk’

DWA has said that it is committed to “recognising that the right to self-determination can involve risk and ensuring that such risk is recognised and understood by all concerned, and minimised whenever possible”.

DWA has been contacted by The Telegraph for comment.

