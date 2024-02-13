Dolly Parton Revealed What She Makes For Her Husband Every Valentine's Day

Plus, what she might do differently this year.

Getty Images

Dolly Parton's love story is one for the books. Parton married Carl Dean in a small church in Ringgold, Georgia, in May 1966. The Tennessee native and rising country music star had to hop across state lines because her record label didn't want the news of the nuptials in the Nashville papers.

Nearly 58 years later, the two are still going strong. Though Carl largely keeps out of his significant other's spotlight, Parton told us they still make plenty of time for celebrations and holidays, not the least of which is Valentine's Day.

On that special date, when everyone is flitting around with roses and boxes of candies, Parton is at home, making a special dessert just for her hubby.

"Usually I make Carl, my husband, a chocolate cake on Valentine's, and I put hearts all over it," she told Southern Living in an interview.

This year, however, she may change up the menu. Parton just announced an expanded line of baking mixes and ready-to-eat foods with partners Duncan Hines and Conagra Brands. Included in the new mixes are one for "Favorite Chocolate Cake Mix" and one for "Favorite Yellow Cake Mix," which join Southern classics like sweet cornbread and buttermilk biscuits.

"Maybe this year, I think I'll do chocolate gravy and maybe do a white cake for our Valentine's," Parton said.

Chocolate gravy was a topic of conversation in our interview, as I asked the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee if she had ever heard of the sweet syrupy glaze Southerners often eat over biscuits.

"I make it all the time," she says. "My momma used to make that. That was our weekend treat at home. I know exactly how to make it with the sugar and cocoa, and put it in the skillet with the milk, and you stir it so it doesn't get lumpy. I make a good chocolate gravy."

After 58 years of marriage, you might think Dolly and husband Carl phone it in on romantic days, but Parton assures us they're still very much going to celebrate.

"I remember every special Valentine's Day, especially with Carl, especially in those early days when you do special things, like buy yourself a little special gown and put out your rose petals and cook the special meal," she says. "I'm a romantic heart, so I like doing those special things."

Her favorite flowers for Valentine's Day? Red roses, of course, "because they come from the heart."

Related: Is It OK To Eat Snow Cream? We Asked Dolly Parton

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.