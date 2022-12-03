Hurry and snag Dolly Parton's wildly popular perfume while it's on sale!

When Dolly Parton launched her debut perfume last year, it broke records: According to HSN, the fragrance sold out faster than any fragrance in the last decade from the e-retailer — and it has the highest sales for a fragrance launch on a single weekday. That's just one reason why it's at the top of our holiday shopping list. We also love that the set includes a rollerball option, since it means we can keep the larger version at home and toss that in our purse. Sold separately the bundle would be $79, but HSN has it for $20 less. The fragrance has sweet, floral notes — think mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla — which are balanced out by earthy sandalwood, musk and patchouli.

HSN Dolly Parton Eau de Parfum $58 $79 Save $21 Dolly Parton's fragrance is encased in the most gorgeous bottle with a delicate butterfly topper, plus this set includes a rollerball version for your purse. $58 at HSN

"It smells so good," the "Jolene" singer gushed on HSN. "So soft, and so feminine."

Great care was taken into packaging too: The butterfly bottle is an homage to Parton's 1974 album, Life is Like a Butterfly.

You can split up your payments into three installments of just under $20. Plus, if you're new to HSN, you can score an extra $20 off your first order with code HSN2022. Make sure to check out this video to hear Parton wax poetic about her fragrance debut.

Dolly Parton's fragrance is back! (Photo: HSN)

Parton revealed in a press release that perfume was a long time coming — it's been her dream for years.

"Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume," she shared. "Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent. I hope that everyone feels as blessed and as pretty as I do when they are wearing my new fragrance."

How pretty is this bottle? (Photo: HSN)

Some parting words: The scent is so universal, the vocalist shared that one very special gal would love this fragrance: "I would think that even Jolene would probably be wearing this!" Parton said with a laugh.