Hurry and snag Dolly Parton's wildly popular perfume while it's on sale!
When Dolly Parton launched her debut perfume last year, it broke records: According to HSN, the fragrance sold out faster than any fragrance in the last decade from the e-retailer — and it has the highest sales for a fragrance launch on a single weekday. That's just one reason why it's at the top of our holiday shopping list. We also love that the set includes a rollerball option, since it means we can keep the larger version at home and toss that in our purse. Sold separately the bundle would be $79, but HSN has it for $20 less. The fragrance has sweet, floral notes — think mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla — which are balanced out by earthy sandalwood, musk and patchouli.
Dolly Parton Eau de Parfum
"It smells so good," the "Jolene" singer gushed on HSN. "So soft, and so feminine."
Great care was taken into packaging too: The butterfly bottle is an homage to Parton's 1974 album, Life is Like a Butterfly.
You can split up your payments into three installments of just under $20. Plus, if you're new to HSN, you can score an extra $20 off your first order with code HSN2022. Make sure to check out this video to hear Parton wax poetic about her fragrance debut.
Parton revealed in a press release that perfume was a long time coming — it's been her dream for years.
"Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume," she shared. "Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent. I hope that everyone feels as blessed and as pretty as I do when they are wearing my new fragrance."
Some parting words: The scent is so universal, the vocalist shared that one very special gal would love this fragrance: "I would think that even Jolene would probably be wearing this!" Parton said with a laugh.