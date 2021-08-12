Dolly Parton's debut perfume is already breaking records — and it's finally back in stock

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dolly just released a brand-new fragrance! (Photo: HSN)

Dolly Parton only launched her debut perfume, Scent From Above, last month, but it's already broken records: According to HSN, the fragrance sold out faster than any fragrance in the last decade from the e-retailer — and it has the highest sales for a fragrance launch on a single weekday.

While the set with the rollerball has already sold out, the retailer just restocked the fragrance for $59. Grab it before it goes again!

The fragrance has sweet, floral notes — think mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla — which are balanced out by earthy sandalwood, musk and patchouli.

"It smells so good," the "Jolene" singer gushed on HSN. "So soft, and so feminine."

Great care was taken into packaging too: The butterfly bottle is an homage to Parton's 1974 album, Life is Like a Butterfly.

You can split up your payments into four installments of just under $15. Plus, if you're new to HSN, you can score an extra $20 off your first order with code HSN2021. Make sure to check out this video to hear Parton wax poetic about her fragrance debut.

How pretty is this bottle? (Photo: HSN)

Parton revealed in a press release that perfume was a long time coming — it's been her dream for years.

"Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume," she shared. "Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent. I hope that everyone feels as blessed and as pretty as I do when they are wearing my new fragrance."

Some parting words: The scent is so universal, the vocalist shared that one very special gal would love this fragrance: "I would think that even Jolene would probably be wearing this!" Parton said with a laugh.

Shop it: Dolly Parton Eau de Parfum, $59, hsn.com

