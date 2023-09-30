Will Dolly Parton Have a New Christmas Special in 2023? Here's What We Know



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Dolly Parton always does Christmas right and, just like her hair, the bigger the better. Parton has plenty of original Christmas songs and covers and always makes sure that Dollywood is decorated to the nines for the holiday season. She is also the queen of Christmas specials. As of right now, it doesn't look like she'll have a new specials this year, which means this year is perfect for watching any you may have missed in years past or rewatching your old favorites.

Her most recent special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, debuted in December 2022, and is definitively the most star-studded special Parton has put together to date. Of course Parton herself is in the film along with musical guests Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Zach Williams, and two of Dolly's sisters, Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton. Included in the film are performances of some of Dolly's hit songs like "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You" and Christmas classics like "Away in a Manger."

Shop Now Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (DVD) amazon.com $14.99

"Follow Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic.' Throughout the chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a journey guided by the mysterious appearances of her Three Wise Mountain Men," the IMBD synopsis reveals.

The special originally premiered on NBC, so that's a good place to look for reruns of the film this year. Tou can also rent Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas from streamers including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube for $3.99. Starting October 31, the movie will be available on DVD from retailers including Target and Amazon for $14.99. You can go ahead and pre-order now.

NBC

Dolly also has several other holiday films out that you can watch this holiday season. In 2020, she released Christmas on the Square in collaboration with Netflix, which is still streaming on the platform. She also has a Hallmark movies called Christmas at Dollywood (2019), which highlights the magic in the air at the Dolly's amusement park during the holiday season. Christmas at Dollywood streams on Hallmark Movies Now. Lastly, she has a two-part film: Coat of Many Colors (2015) and Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016), produced by NBC. Both films in the series are available to rent from Amazon and YouTube.

Whichever film you choose, make sure to watch on because Dolly is sure to get you in the right headspace to tackle to holidays with grace and style.

You Might Also Like