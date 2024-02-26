It's All About Doll Skin Makeup ATM

The doll skin trend is here to stay, and this time it took over the Richard Quinn runway during London Fashion Week courtesy of M.A.C Cosmetics. The M.A.C mannequin skin was an ode to '80s glamour, leaning into red velvet overlined lips, flawless skin with a pearl-like luster and heavily powdered finish, according to Terry Barber, the global creative director of Artistry for M.A.C Cosmetics. "I like the idea of the face looking like a Victorian portrait. But then the lip is this amazing, hard, almost YSL look from back in the day. Very very perfect, mannequin-like highlight without being wet," said Barber of the beauty direction for the show.

To create the doll-like look, the team prepped the skin with M.A.C.'s Hyper Real Serum, followed by Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation for the base. Next, they used the Mineralize Skinfinish Powder in the shade "Lightscapade" as a highlighter, before finishing off the look with a bold red lip, using M.A.C.'s Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick lineup in the shade "Feels So Grand." All of these products can be found on the brand's website.

