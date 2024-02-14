Dole Salad Kits Sold In 25 States Recalled For Potential Listeria Contamination

The recall is associated with a larger listeria outbreak that has killed two and sickened dozens.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of a “limited number” of Dole-branded and private label salad kits which were processed with a cheese linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

According to a company announcement issued in conjunction with the FDA, the eight recalled Dole salad kits were processed on the same line as a cheese that was previously recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

"This recall notification is being issued due to the potential for cross-contamination of cheese contained in certain masterpacks by cheese potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes from our packaged cheese supplier," Dole wrote in its recall announcement. "At this time, we are unaware of any specific illnesses associated with our products, or by other purchasers of their recalled cheese."

The recalled salad kits were sold in 25 states and include the Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch, Premium Kit Southwest Salad, Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit, Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch, and others. The products have "Best if used by" dates between February 3 and 21.

Click here for help identifying products impacted by the recall.



People who have any of these products in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Dole's announcement stems from a previous recall issued by Rizo-López Foods. Earlier this month, the manufacturer recalled cheeses and dairy products made in its Modesto, California, facility after federal officials connected the products to a decade-long multi-state listeria outbreak that has sickened 26, hospitalized 23, and left two people dead.

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.

