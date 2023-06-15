Meet your new go-to summer top that hides any 'tummy pudge' — it's down to $23 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for the perfect summer shirt that's as comfy as your favorite tee but a little more elevated, we've (literally) got you covered. This flowy and flattering Dokotoo Short-Sleeve Chiffon Top has Amazon shoppers raving about everything from its elegant draping and gorgeous color options to its confidence-boosting coverage — and it's super comfortable to boot. Best of all? Right now it's on sale for just $23 (pricing varies by color and size). If you're ready to give your warm weather wardrobe a serious upgrade, add it to your cart, stat!

Those summer temps can make it hard to find clothing that'll keep us cool while providing ample coverage. Luckily, this beauty has it all figured out. It's made of a lightweight, breathable chiffon material and its looser fit allows from some much-appreciated airflow.

If you prefer to have your arms covered without feeling like you're in a sauna, the wide sleeves hit at just about mid-forearm — the perfect happy medium. Plus, the roomy belly area won't cling to or highlight any insecurities.

The fact that this top is so versatile makes its low price tag an even better value. It'll effortlessly take you from day to night, and would look just as chic paired with jeans and tennis shoes as it would with dress pants and heels. Its stylish V-neckline gives it sophisticated flare, and once you get a look at all 15 beautiful colors it comes in, you'll want one of each!

This stunning summer top comes in 15 colors — and at these prices, you can snag 'em all! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon reviewers love this top for its lovely draping and comfortably flowy style. "This top is flattering if you have a bit of a tummy you’re trying to hide," said one shopper. Another reviewer concurred: "Fits nicely — not too loose so that it slides off your shoulders, and not too tight to show tummy pudge."

Another fan wrote: "This top is super cute and the cowl neckline is very elegant. It looks great and is universally flattering...Effortlessly and casually chic outfit for date night. Great for the office or a night out...Has lots of room in front, so it's not clingy, and it drapes/falls beautifully, so it’s good for larger-busted people."

"I have hips, a belly and I feel super comfortable," shared a five-star fan. "It’s not heavy, it is cool and is not cheap-looking! Great buy! Very happy!"

"Love this top," gushed a final reviewer. "It can be dressed up or worn with jeans. It is very comfortable, perfect for spring and summer. I get compliments on it every time I wear it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen w/ Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream $17 $28 Save $11 See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon