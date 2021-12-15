‘Like a fluffy cloud’: This fleece coat is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller and it's on sale for $39

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Dokotoo Fleece jacket is a fuzzy Teddy bear of a coat, and we're in love. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s cuffing season, friends! That’s usually your cue to find a cuddly sweetheart for the cold months ahead. But how about a cuddly coat instead? Amazon shoppers are getting cozy with an outrageously comfy Teddy bear jacket this year — and they’ve even made it a number-one best-seller.

The Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Jacket was already winning our hearts, but now it’s on sale, too, making it downright irresistible. You can wrap yourself up in this ‘super soft, super warm’ sensation for just $39. Or you can make someone else’s day — it still arrives in time for Christmas!

$39 $47 at Amazon

If your style skews neutral, there are a bunch of cool options. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s no surprise that this fluffy wonder would be obsession-worthy. It has all the appeal of both a wearable blanket and a beloved sweatshirt. It’s nubby and oversized, and it embodies the Teddy bear coat trend that’s been on our radar for years now. The Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Jacket is just too cute to pass up — but it’s the comfort that keeps customers hooked.

“So luxurious. I never want to take it off,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I feel like a giant teddy bear when I'm wearing this. It's so incredibly soft and comfortable.”

“Oh man, this thing is SO soft and smooshy - I LOVE it,” wrote another blissed-out customer. “ It still manages to be big and slouchy despite my - ahem - significant bustline, and it's just SO SOFT.”

$39 $47 at Amazon

Some Amazon shoppers are putting the Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Jacket on a pedestal for a different reason: it’s got a soft touch, so it’s an ideal wardrobe staple for anyone with chronic pain.

One fan with sensory issues and fibromyalgia described it this way: “Think of a baby blanket. Think of baby stuffed toys. You know that super soft plush fabric? This is what that is like. It is the softest thing, and you need it.” That same shopper said the coat feels “like a gentle warm hug.”

Another wrote, “I have fibromyalgia and it hurts me to get hugs but this feels like a fluffy cloud is enveloping me.”

$39 $47 at Amazon

It’s stylish, too!

Fans love the playful patterns as much as the solids. (Photo: Amazon)

In the style department, the Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Jacket has the market cornered on cutesy-chic. It screams “dress like a Teddy bear, but make it fashion!” It comes in more than two dozen solid colors and whimsical patterns, and it’s ‘extra’ in the best ways possible.

“I never thought I would get so many compliments on any jacket, hoodie or blanky like I call this. I have had men AND women tell me HOW CUTE this looks on me,” wrote one elated shopper.

Another added, “It is very attractive and fun looking. Receive[d] many compliments! So many high-end stores are showing styles like this for way more money. The star pattern is my favorite and makes me feel so special!”

Capture that “WOW factor” for yourself or a loved one with this ultra-affordable go-to jacket for winter. The Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Jacket is the warming trend we all crave.

$39 $47 at Amazon

