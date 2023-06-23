6,000+ Amazon shoppers love this 'comfortable and flattering' tankini — it's just $28

If you're like most people, shopping for a swimsuit isn't exactly your favorite activity. The ones that are comfortable without looking frumpy are few and far between, and if it's a two-piece you're going for, good luck finding one that provides ample coverage! That said, we found the perfect flattering suit just in time for your summer fun in the sun: this top-selling Dokotoo Double-Up Tankini. Its unique side cut-outs give it the stylish appearance of a bikini while covering up any areas you might not want to show. Best of all? It can be yours for as little as $28!

Amazon Dokotoo Double-Up Tankini Comfy, flattering and anything but frumpy — no wonder over 6,000 Amazon shoppers are five-star fans. $28 at Amazon

Whether you're playing in the pool or splashing around at the beach, the last thing you want to worry about is having any "oops!" moments. Luckily, the Dokotoo Tankini features adjustable straps on both the top and bottom to ensure everything stays in place. Plus, the top has a built-in sports bra for extra support while you swim.

If you're not a fan of one-pieces because they feel constricting around your midsection, a two-piece is a much comfier option. That said, they can often be a little revealing, so this flattering tankini is the perfect happy medium. Its layered design provides full coverage in the front and back, but thanks to the cut-out sides, this isn't your grandma's swimsuit. "It fits like a dream!" exclaimed a five-star reviewer. "Very well made, too! I feel sexy wearing it — it's super cute, yet hides the areas I don't feel as confident showing."

Speaking of cute, did we mention this knockout comes in 34 stylish colors and prints? We're also fans of the inclusive sizing, which ranges from small to 3X (prices vary depending on color and size). You might have a hard time narrowing down which one to get but, hey, there's no shame in stocking up on this summer essential.

You can never have too many swimsuits, so scoop up this popular tankini in a few cute styles! (Photo: Amazon)

Oh, and don't just take our word for it. More than 6,000 Amazon customers have given the Dokotoo Tankini their five-star seal of approval, praising its comfortable, flattering fit and cute style.

"I absolutely love this suit!" gushed a happy shopper. "I like a bit more coverage these days, but wanted something that still made me feel like I was wearing a bathing suit ... the bottoms are your normal bikini bottoms with perfect coverage! And the top also fits great and is cute, I love that it has the side openings higher up so it looks like you are wearing a normal bikini."

"I love the fit," raved another fan. "I got many compliments recently when I wore it at an indoor pool. I am in my late 50s and I felt very comfortable in this suit."

"I hate swimsuits. As in loathe them," confessed a (now) convert. "But love this one. Exceptionally comfortable and flattering in all the right ways."

