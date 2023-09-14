Doja Cat's XL Spider Lashes Are the Halloween Inspo I Didn't Know I Needed

If you need any inspiration for Halloween (which is right around the corner.) Doja Cat's arachnid-inspired look at the MTV VMAs will be all you need.

Doja added a bit of ethereal glamour to the spooky theme, pulling up to the pink carpet with XL spider lashes and a cobwebbed see-through dress. Her hand-knitted MONSE spider-web gown flowed beautifully with the glitter and diamante embellishments that covered her curvy figure, while her dark glam added the perfect contrast. Her feathered lashes brought much attention to the emerald green colored contacts she wore, inspired by a spider's look.

Doja's makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, used Maybelline's Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara to create the base for the lash look and added a 90s, pencil-thin brow and pearlescent shadow, creating a head-turning gaze.

According to this look that Doja has served us with, she's obviously in her spooky b-tch szn, and we're right there with her? Who says you need to wait until Halloween to get into your "boo" bag?

