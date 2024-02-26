"Doing This Can Lead To A Variety Of Foot Problems": Podiatrists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make

Regarding our health, most of us seem to prioritize everything else but our feet. I know, talking about feet is the last thing many want to do, but taking care of them is more crucial for your overall well-being than you probably realize.

Predrag Popovski / Getty Images

Whether you're someone who is a marathon runner, someone who works on your feet all day, someone who loves to wear the trendiest heels in the office, or someone who never misses a pedicure appointment, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your feet. I spoke to a few experts — including podiatrists and emergency room physicians — to learn more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their good ol' feet. Here's what they had to say:

MISTAKE #1: Neglecting proper footwear.

"In my experience, one of the most common mistakes I see regarding foot health is the neglect of proper footwear. Many patients underestimate the impact of wearing shoes that don't provide adequate support, especially those who are active or stand for long periods. Shoes that lack proper support can lead to a variety of foot problems, including plantar fasciitis, bunions, and even stress fractures," Dr. Joe Whittington, a board-certified emergency physician told BuzzFeed. Jgi / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

"One specific [piece of] advice I always give is the importance of regularly replacing gym or running sneakers. Ideally, these should be swapped out every 300–500 miles of use. This is because the support and cushioning degrade over time, which can lead to injury," Dr. Whittington added.

MISTAKE #2: Forgetting that foot size can change over time.

"Feet slowly change over time, including shoe size, especially in women after childbirth. Change shoe size accordingly if shoes are too snug or if friction causes skin lesions or redness," explained podiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Daughtry, DPM, FACFAS. Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

MISTAKE #3: Neglecting exercising your feet.

"Another mistake is not incorporating foot-specific exercises into one's routine. Just like any other part of the body, the feet need to be strengthened and stretched," Dr. Whittington told BuzzFeed. Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

"Regular stretching of the achilles tendon and the plantar fascia, as well as strengthening exercises for the small muscles in the feet, can significantly improve foot health and prevent injuries," Dr. Whittington added.

Here are some examples of helpful foot stretches and exercises.

MISTAKE #4: Trying to dig out your ingrown toenail.

"[Doing] This can lead to the development of infection or cause lifting of the toenail and damage to the nail bed or root. A surgical procedure performed by podiatrists can fix ingrown toenails permanently and help prevent the development of pain and infection," advised Dr. Daughtry. Pedro Arquero / Getty Images

MISTAKE #5: Not using supportive insoles in your shoes.

"Additionally, many people overlook the importance of wearing supportive insoles, especially if they have specific foot conditions like flat feet or high arches. Supportive insoles can make a significant difference in distributing pressure evenly across the foot, reducing strain on specific areas," said Dr. Whittington. Andreypopov / Getty Images

Dr. Daughtry agrees by adding, "Most shoes do not have enough arch support for the average person so additional arch support or cushioning may be needed if standing or walking long hours or distances."

Also, arch supports don't need to cause you a ton of money. "Typically over the counter inserts should only cost about $50–$70," Dr. Daughtry continued.

She also said you don't need to waste money on buying orthotics from stores and instead "visit a trained professional if you want a true custom-molded orthotic, where a mold of the feet is captured without gravity or bodyweight involved (no standing in a box or on a plate to capture the image of your feet), and the inserts are then made in a lab to be specific for the individual’s feet."

However, Dr. Daughtry warned to "Be careful of excessive cushioning in the sole of the shoe as this can cause balance issues for those with neuropathy or fall risk."

Friendly reminder to always speak with a professional first to know what's best for you and your feet.

MISTAKE #6: Not realizing staying hydrated plays a big role in foot health.

"Hydration and nutrition play a crucial role in foot health, which is often overlooked. Staying hydrated helps maintain the health of the connective tissue in the feet, and a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D supports bone health, crucial for preventing stress fractures and osteoporosis," Dr. Whittington explained. D3sign / Getty Images

MISTAKE #7: Forgetting to moisturize your feet.

Especially in the wintertime, since our feet are mainly hidden in socks and shoes, it's easy to forget that your feet need some TLC, too. Dr. Daughtry says to use moisturizing cream daily and check feet daily for blisters, corns, and calluses. Reportedly, there aren't any oil glands in the soles of the feet, so that's one of the reasons why feet get so dried out and begin cracking. Microgen Images / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

MISTAKE #8: Not drying the space between your toes thoroughly after bathing.

Dr. Daughtry advises to always make sure you dry between your toes after bathing to prevent athlete's foot, which is an infection caused by fungi that thrive in warm, dark, and most environments, according to the CDC. This infection usually happens in between the toes although it can affect any part of the foot. Targovcom / Getty Images

Overall, it's important to stay on top of the health of your feet. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your feet, it's best to talk with a professional.