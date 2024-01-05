Doing Dry January? These 14 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Deserve A Spot In Your Fridge



Dry January is experiencing a serious revival this year, thanks largely to discourse on social media and an expanding market of non-alcoholic drinks. TikTok searches of terms like "sober curious," "Sober October" and "Damp January" (cutting back on drinking instead of cutting it out entirely) skyrocketed in 2023, suggesting Dry January will be more popular than ever in 2024.

Whether you're abstaining from alcohol altogether or following the Damp January TikTok trend, a booze-free month is a great way to kickstart your 2024 fitness and nutrition goals. With an abundance of trendy non-alcoholic wines, sodas, mixers and mocktails to pick from, staying sober has never tasted so good.

From celeb-backed drink brands like Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics and Katy Perry's De Soi to cult-favorite healthy sodas like Recess and Poppi, the Dry January drinks trending in 2024 boast adaptogens, CBD, and other mood-altering ingredients to help you unwind without a hangover the next day. Come February, any leftovers can be mixed with your favorite vodka, tequila, gin or the spirit of your choice for quick and easy cocktails.



Zero Proof Craft Mocktail Sampler

If you're new to the world of mocktails, start Dry January off with a variety pack that allows you to try multiple flavors. That way you can ditch the ones you don't like and reorder your favorites when you run out. This top-rated 12-pack from Recess features non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails like margaritas and Moscow mules.

Meyer Lemon Club Soda

Looking for a drink that can double as a cocktail mixer? Try the Meyer Lemon Club Soda from Blake Lively's Betty Buzz. Though delicious on its own, the fizzy citrus drink makes an excellent cocktail ingredient, too.

Dream Light Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Those in search of a non-alcoholic nightcap should give Kin Euphorics' Dream Light mixer a try. It's made with adaptogens and nootropics like Reishi mushroom, melatonin, and L-tryptophan that claim to help you achieve more restful sleep.

Tea Mocktail Variety Pack

Craving something crisp and refreshing? Without alcohol or caffeine, Luna Bay's tea mocktails can be sipped any time of day. Each can has 200 mg of magnesium that should help you de-stress without a hangover the next day.

Non-Alcoholic Apéritif

Designed to be mixed, Ghia makes a great addition to any bar cart, regardless of whether your January is dry, damp, or defiantly indulgent. The concentrated apéritif can be mixed with sparkling water, ginger beer, kombucha, champagne—you name it!

Wine Down Tincture

Tinctures like Apothékary's Wine Down are the latest alternative to a nightly glass of wine. The alcohol-free bitters are made with powerful herbal ingredients intended to create the same relaxing effects as your favorite red wine without intoxication. Add a few drops to whatever you're drinking for stress, sleep, and immune support.

Très Rosé Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Aperitif

Of the many non-alcoholic celebrity drink brands on the market today, Katy Perry's De Soi is one of TikTok's top choices for Dry January 2024. This rosé-inspired sparkling aperitif makes the perfect substitute for a bottle of bubbles.

Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Taster Pack

The key ingredient in Free AF's next-gen non-alcoholic cocktails, Afterglow, is a natural botanical extract that's supposed to mimic the warmth of alcohol without the alcohol itself. Taste-wise, they're about as close as you can get to an alcoholic cocktail.

Sparkling Prebiotic Sodas

Poppi's sparkling prebiotic sodas make an excellent choice for Dry January participants who are also looking to reduce their sugar intake. Packed with gut-friendly ingredients instead of added sugars, these soda-inspired flavors will keep your tastebuds and tummy happy.

Kombucha

Why is everyone on social media sipping kombucha this January? Because in addition to being non-alcoholic (most are under 0.5% ABV), the fermented tea is a great source of prebiotics and antioxidants.

Cranberry Cosmo Sparkling Mocktails

Throwing a Dry January party? Mingle mocktails were made for just that! Though the sparkling beverage can be sipped straight from the can, it works great as a mocktail mixer, too.

G&T Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Lyre's non-alcoholic cocktails (which you can buy in bulk on Amazon) are for those seeking more literal takes on their favorite alcoholic beverages. This gin and tonic-inspired G&T flavor features notes of juniper and citrus, just like the spirited version.

Cape Citrus Non-Alcoholic Spirit

With Abstinence's non-alcoholic spirits, you can indulge in as many fancy cocktails as you want without worrying about a hangover. They can also add complexity to the flavor of alcoholic cocktails without adding to the alcohol content.

Love Bite Pomegranate Ginger Tonic

These days, finding non-alcoholic drinks without all the bells, whistles, and adaptogens is harder than you may think. Instead of obscure mushrooms and supplements, this ready-to-drink Mockly mixer is made with a straightforward blend of juices.

