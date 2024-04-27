Dogwood Festival returns to Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This weekend, an award-winning festival is back in Northwest Arkansas.

The Dogwood Festival is held on the last full weekend in April, bringing thousands of people to Downtown Siloam Springs.

It features everything from craft vendors and food trucks to live music and bouncy houses for kids.

Ethan Cox organizes the entertainment for the kids at the festival. He says it’s an event he and his team look forward to every year.

“Seeing everybody that we’ve met in years past or seeing the new people that come out here, it’s always good we get to put a smile on their face,” said Cox.

The weekend is packed with all different types of activities like the pancake eating contest and the Dogwood Festival pageant on April 27.

