Dogs visit Central IL high school to help students de-stress ahead of finals

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois High School is helping students clear their minds by bringing in pets.

The American Heart Association says dogs can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry was contacted to visit Arcola High School on Friday. It’s a program that is free of charge to help with relieving stress for anyone.

One student said it was something she needed because of final exams coming up.

“It really made me take a moment and like, pause and just be like, ‘Okay, like, everything’s okay, like if these dogs can be calm, then I can be calm,’ and to not worry and everything,” said Ava Simpson, junior at Arcola High School.

The ministry travels around to different schools and nursing homes. You can find how to reach them here.

