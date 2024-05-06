Dogs still available through free adoption event at Detroit animal shelter

Detroit Animal Care and Control's "Empty the Shelter" event, which started May 1 and continues through May 15, has proven immensely successful, facilitating the adoption of over 100 dogs for free, thanks to generous donations from the Bissell Pet Foundation to cover all adoption fees. However, the shelter doesn't want to stop there; it's determined to help as many pups as possible find their forever home within the event's final days.

While it's not the first time that Detroit Animal Care and Control has participated in the Bissell Pet Foundation's national "Empty the Shelters" event, this year holds particular significance as the shelter prepares to transition into a new facility.

By the end of the month, the organization is hoping to have relocated out of its current rundown building into a new shelter, promising a cleaner environment and better conditions for the animals, including individual air filtration systems per room that will improve the dogs' health and reduce the prevalence of respiratory infections that plagued the old shelter.

In adopting the dogs out before the move, Detroit Animal Care and Control hopes to clear out the old shelter once and for all.

While the event has helped to rehome nearly all of the 110 dogs they had listed before May 1, they still have another hundred dogs that are sitting on four-to-seven days of stray hold, and others that are awaiting surgery to meet Detroit Animal Care and Control's adoption criteria.

After stray hold, Detroit Animal Care and Control requires that all animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and heartworm-tested before they are adopted.

Because the event has helped to rehome nearly all of the spayed and neutered dogs they had before May 1, the shelter has scheduled sterilization surgery for another 10 to 15 dogs on Tuesday to make them adoptable by Wednesday, followed by a subsequent round of sterilization on Thursday to prepare more dogs for adoption on Friday.

Motivated to keep these precious pups flowing into loving homes, Detroit Animal Care and Control at 7401 Chrysler Drive is open for adoptions every day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 15.

