Service dogs placed with new owners during ceremony

Three service dogs were placed with their owners during a ceremony on Sunday in Coraopolis.

The dogs, trained by local nonprofit Canine Service Pals, were trained for two years before placement.

The dogs will be used for mobility support and will help their new owners gain more independence, the organization said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man killed, 3 people hurt in Greene County motorcycle crash Hundreds of people without power after severe weather hits Western Pennsylvania Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight, police say VIDEO:Pittsburgh community gathers to break ground on new Tree of Life Synagogue project DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts