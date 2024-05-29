Dogs are not one-size-fits-all so do your research when looking for the perfect pet

Q: I’m always seeing people with dogs they can’t handle or just don’t seem to like very much. How do these mismatches happen?

Great question. We’d like to know the answer, too.

We’ve spent our careers writing about dog behavior, breed temperament and how people can select the best dog for themselves and their family.

Dogs are not one-size-fits-all, so research is key. Just as you would if you were planning to spend thousands on a new car — and that’s how much a dog is going to cost you over their lifetime — do your homework. It’s not a decision you can make based on looks or a cute movie performance. The idea that you can find a perfect puppy from a perfect breeder or shelter near your home and bring them home the same day is not realistic.

Talk to breeders who belong to national and local breed clubs; friends or relatives who have healthy, well-behaved dogs; shelter counselors; and veterinarians, who see puppies of all kinds in their clinics. They will all have good advice on what to look for and how to proceed, whether you want a purebred or a mixed breed. Read books and magazines about the kind of dog you want and see if you think they’d be fun to live with or exhausting or boring. You can find good information about personality; exercise needs and more on breed club websites.

Meet puppies from more than one breeder. Go to more than one shelter. Honestly describe your lifestyle and ask ifyou’re the right type of home for that breed or mix. Understand normal puppy behavior so you won’t be surprised when they pee in the house or chew up your shoes. Work with a knowledgeable positive-reinforcement trainer so you can guide them into becoming that great dog you were looking for.

Pet Buzz

Pets face off with foxtails

Foxtails are “furr-ocious,” and they’re in season now.

When these grass-seed awns get caught in pet fur, they can work their way beneath the skin, causing pain, infection,injuries and even death. Foxtails have worked their way into dog and cat eyes, ears, and noses and even into internalorgans such as lungs.

Suspect a foxtail if pets are shaking their heads, chewing at paws, sneezing, pawing at eyes or nose, coughing for noapparent reason or have discharge from eyes. Depending on the location, surgery may be necessary to remove the foxtail.

If you have foxtails in your area, check pets carefully whenever they’ve been outdoors.

'Pillow foot' is very painful

If your cat’s paw pads are swollen and painful, they may have a condition nicknamed “pillow foot.”

The more scientific term is feline plasma cell pododermatitis, and it occurs when plasma cells — a type of immune cell that produces immunoglobulin to help fight infections — infiltrate paw pad tissue, resulting in swelling. Fortunately, pillow foot is uncommon, and it can be treated, usually with antibiotics and corticosteroids.

“In cases that do not respond to medical management, the pad tissue can be surgically removed,” says Christina Gentry, clinical assistant professor in dermatology at Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Petcentric days in June

Petcentric days coming up in June: Adopt a Cat Month, Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, National Foster a Pet Month,National Pet Preparedness Month, National Microchipping Month, Social PETworking Month, National Dog Bite Awareness Week (June 4-10), Take Your Pet to Work Week (June 17-21), International Sheltie Day (June 1), NationalGreyhound Day (June 2), International Corgi Day (June 4), Best Friends Day (June 8), World Pet Memorial Day (June 11), Peruvian Hairless Dog Day (June 12), National Dog Dad Day (June 19), Take Your Cat to Work Day (June 17), Veterinary Appreciation Day (June 18), National Dachshund Day (June 21) and Cat World Domination Day (June 24).

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker. Pet Connection is produced by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, journalist Kim Campbell Thornton, and dog trainer/behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. ©2024 Andrews McMeel Syndication

