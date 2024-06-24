Dogs will love a new park opening in July. Owners will love the Boise beer, coffee, food

Tails officially can start wagging.

After waiting for more than a year, Boise dog owners and their canine friends have a new hangout on the horizon.

Clubhound has set its opening date. The new dog park, beer and coffee bar at 415 E. Remington St. in Garden City will celebrate its grand opening July 13 and 14, it posted online.

The 2.5-acre destination will include “ample play space for dogs, both on-leash and off-leash, a large shaded patio, indoor space, an area to host private events” and more, a spring press release explained.

Clubhound will serve beverages ranging from local beer and wine to kombucha, kava and “innovative alternative drinks.” It also will be home to a well-known local coffee roaster: Alchemist Coffee. Alchemist will operate a full-service, indoor coffee kiosk, according to the release.

Dogs and their owners will eat, drink and play at a new Garden City canine destination.

Open from 8 am. to 10 p.m. daily, Clubhound plans to pack its calendar with action including “rotating food trucks, dog-centric vendor events and exclusive member-only gatherings, ensuring there’s always something for everyone.” High-speed Wi-Fi also will be available.

Clubhound says that “dogs are the members, bringing their humans along for the fun. Humans can come without furry friends; all are welcome.”

“Dogs get the zoomies out in 60,000 square feet of off-leash play space, all supervised by our trained Rufferees,” Clubhound explains on its website. “The off-leash play space is fully fenced, with fun play equipment and engaging activities led by the Rufferrees throughout the day. This gives you the freedom to let your dog have fun while you enjoy all the amenities of the club.”

And after the sun goes down? Solar light paths will allow play until 10 p.m.

Clubhound isn’t the first dog destination in the United States with a food-and-drink component. Established brands in other states range from Bar K — which has locations in Kansas City, St. Louis and Oklahoma City — to Texas-based franchise chain Mutts Canine Cantina.

For membership and pricing information, visit clubhound.com.

Clubhound owner Jake Whitlock and his golden retriever, Ash, are looking forward to the new dog park bar.