Dogs and fireworks don't mix. Here's how to keep you pup calm this 4th of July

Fireworks may be a crucial part of your New Year's or Fourth of July celebrations, but not everyone is a fan.

The light spectacles can be a harrowing experience for dogs and cats – nearly one in five lost pets go missing after being scared by a loud noise, like fireworks or thunderstorms, a survey from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found.

This Independence Day, here’s what to know about keeping your furry friends safe.

Fireworks often cause panic because dogs' ears are much more sensitive than ours.

Why are dogs scared of fireworks?

Dogs have heightened senses – they can hear at higher frequencies and from up to four times as far away as humans, says veterinarian Diana Watkins, who owns 143 Veterinary Services in Massachusetts. Their sense of smell can also be 10,000 times more powerful. But unlike humans, dogs cannot tell where a sound is coming from.

We also can’t give our pets a heads-up that fireworks are happening. Heightened hearing and a misperception of the noise source give dogs a sense of “pure panic,” Watkins says.

“It smells and sounds terrifying to them, almost like it would if we were in a battle and weren’t expecting it,” Watkins says.

When dogs hear, see or smell the explosion of a firework, their first instinct may be to run.

“It’s oftentimes hard for them to get back home because by the time they have come to their senses and calm down a bit, they’re too far,” Watkins says.

Is it OK to take a dog to see fireworks?

You shouldn’t take your dog to watch fireworks with you, Watkins says. They will be stressed out by the sensory experience and away from home while they’re experiencing anxiety.

“You’re also taking them away from the environment that they’re used to, so if they do bolt, they’re more likely to get lost,” Watkins says.

Even if you’re keeping your pup at home, Watkins recommends keeping an ID tag on at all times or investing in a GPS locator for their collar if your pet isn’t microchipped.

If possible, your dog should stay home with at least one human to reassure them if they get anxious. Stay with your pet in a room with minimal windows and play soft music or a movie to distract from the other noises, Watkins recommends.

How to calm a dog down

A little affection goes a long way. Watkins says one of the best ways to calm your dog down is to give them strong, firm pats to let them know you’re here for them. You can also try anxiety-reducing devices like a Thundershirt, which acts as a weighted blanket to soothe your dog.

You can also equip your home with calming pheromone diffusers and collars, which have canine-appeasing chemicals that “reminds them of when they were nursing,” Watkins says. It lets your dog know they’re safe, protected and can relax.

Vets can prescribe situational anxiety medications to extra-nervous dogs. This can be helpful during loud sensory events like thunderstorms and fireworks or if you’re leaving your dog alone for longer than normal.

Only give your dog veterinary-grade products, Watkins warns. Over-the-counter anti-anxiety and CBD supplements are often not FDA-regulated and can be harmful to your pup.

Are cats scared of fireworks?

Most people know dogs and fireworks don’t mix, but did you know fireworks have an equally frightening effect on cats?

Cats are more sensitive to higher-frequency sounds than dogs and also have difficulty differentiating where the sound is coming from. They experience a similar panic when faced with unexpected loud noises.

“Account for (indoor and outdoor cats) a couple of days ahead of known fireworks because they can bolt too,” Watkins says. “They’ll do anything when they’re really scared.”

If you’ve got a freaked-out kitty on your hands, you can calm them down by sitting with them in a room that doesn’t have many windows, soothing and petting them, Watkins says.

Can my dog eat that? Which human foods are safe and toxic

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "Why do dogs eat poop?" to "How to keep your dog cool in the summer?" to "Can dogs eat watermelon?" − we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer for you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why are dogs scared of fireworks? (Plus how to calm them down)