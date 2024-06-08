Can dogs eat cicadas? What to know about this summertime insect and man's best friend

America's leading veterinarians advise pet owners to be aware of the potential dangers of a seasonal delicacy for some dogs that emerge from underground during the summer.

Scientists have said that a trillion cicadas have begun to emerge from their 13- or 17-year slumber this year. In 2024, two different species, or broods, will show up at the same time for the first time in more than 200 years.

If you have a dog who likes to eat things of the ground, the American Kennel Club said owners should be vigilant and ready to prevent them from consuming these insects.

EMERGENCE OF TRILLIONS OF CICADAS PEAKS ACROSS US

A drop of water lands on the back of a periodical cicada, a member of Brood X, on June 3, 2021, in Columbia, Maryland.

While they do not bite or sting, dogs that might find cicadas a tempting treat could potentially suffer stomach upset or intestinal blockages if they consume too many of them.

"In most cases, your dog will be fine after eating a few cicadas," said Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club (AKC) on the group's website. "However, dogs that gorge on the large, crunchy insects will find the exoskeleton difficult to digest and can suffer serious consequences."

If dogs overindulge in cicadas, they may experience abdominal pain, vomiting and bloody diarrhea. They could also choke on the stiff wings or hard exoskeleton, suffer allergic reactions or consume unhealthy amounts of pesticides, according to the AKC.

EMERGING CICADAS' CACOPHONY TRIGGERS CALLS TO POLICE IN SOUTH CAROLINA FROM CONFUSED RESIDENTS

Some dogs may even require intravenous fluids, pain medications, gastroprotectants or anti-nausea drugs, Klein noted.

To ensure your dog's safety, it's best to prevent them from eating cicadas, as veterinarians advise. It's important to proactively train them with the "leave it" command.

If your dog tends to eat bugs, it's important to closely supervise it when outdoors.





Original article source: Can dogs eat cicadas? What to know about this summertime insect and man's best friend