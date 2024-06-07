Service dogs arrive at Wichita airport ahead of being given to local veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some special passengers arrived at Eisenhower National Airport Thursday.

They were two service dogs for Midwest Battle Buddies, who will then give them to local veterans.

Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit welcomes new Clydesdale

The animals are from Aggie Guide-Dogs and Service-Dogs, a student-run organization at Texas A&M University that provides the first year or so of training.

“Many of our veterans cannot start a pup. It is just too stressful to start a pup and train it through the whole two years. So them taking these dogs through 12 to 18 months and bringing them to someone who has too much anxiety to be able to do that, it means the world to them,” said Chip Neumann with Midwest Battle Buddies.

Daniel Baxtor, one of the veterans who will be given one of the dogs, met them at the airport.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.