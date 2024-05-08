Are dogs allowed in restaurants, grocery stores in Pennsylvania? What state law says

Leaving your four-legged friends at home during the workday is hard enough. But what happens if you hope to bring man’s best friend (or perhaps their feline counterparts) into town for some shopping?

State and federal regulations in Pennsylvania offer constraints for those hoping to bring their pets inside grocery stores, restaurants and other public places where food is prepared and goods are sold. These limitations change significantly for those accompanied by a service animal.

If you’re considering bringing a pet to the grocery store, here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania’s laws and regulations.

Can I bring a pet into a Pennsylvania grocery store?

Possibly. Pennsylvania does not offer state laws that explicitly prevent animals from entering stores, according to the commonwealth’s Department of Agriculture. Allowing non-support animals into retail or department stores is generally left to the discretion of owners and managers. In most circumstances, only support or guide service animals are allowed in grocery stores or restaurants.

However, according to Pennsylvania’s food safety laws, no animals — even support and service animals — are allowed in food preparation areas, except in some specific circumstances required under the Americans with Disabilities Act or other federal or state laws. Public health officials in Centre County cited violations on these grounds as recently as late October after observing a dog in a local establishment’s dining room.

By law, Pennsylvanians who are accompanied by guide or support animals — as well as those who are training such animals — have the right to bring those companions into most public areas and facilities, according to the advocacy group Disability Rights Pennsylvania. These animals often wear special gear (such as a vest) and may have their own identification documents, but they are not required in Pennsylvania.

It is against the law for business owners or employees to request medical documentation or identification cards, animal documentation or demonstration of a guide or support animal’s abilities. Those found violating this law are guilty of a summary offense, of which a first-degree offense is punishable by up to a $250 fine and imprisonment for up to 90 days.

Guide or support animals must remain under control when providing aid in a public space. Animals may be excluded or denied entrance to a public space if their behavior poses a direct safety or health threat to others, such as displaying “vicious behavior” or having a documented history of biting. Staff must offer to meet an individual’s needs if their support or guide animal is removed, according to the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission.

Having allergies or a fear of dogs (or other animals) are not valid circumstances for denying access to those accompanied by a guide or support animal, the PHRC says.

Guide or support animals are often used to help those with disabilities perform tasks in day-to-day life, including opening doors, turning light switches on, picking up objects, pulling wheelchairs or guiding or alerting those who have visual impairment or hearing loss, the PHRC says.

Those who use, train or handle guide or support animals are protected from discrimination in other settings, including schools and housing facilities. However, in an employment setting, only individuals who use a service animal for their own disability are protected. According to the PHRC, employers do not need to accommodate guide or support animal handlers or trainers.