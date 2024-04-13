Are dogs allowed at the Grand Canyon? What to know when bringing your pet

Throughout the year, the Grand Canyon National Park welcomes nearly 5 million visitors annually, with many guests opting to bring along their four-legged friends during their stay.

While the National Parks Service allows pets to accompany their owners during visits to the natural wonder, there are some general rules that guests are expected to abide by when enjoying the sights and sounds of the park.

According to the National Park Service, all leashed pets attended by their owners are allowed on trails along the South Rim, including various campgrounds and developed areas.

In the North Rim, leashed pets are only allowed on the Bridle Trail (Greenway) that connects the North Kaibab Trail and the portion of the Arizona Trail north to the park entrance station, park officials state. In the Tuweep area of the North Rim, leashed pets are only allowed on established roads and in the campground, officials said.

The North Rim is closed during the winter months.

What areas are pets not allowed in?

Pets are explicitly not allowed below the Canyon rim, according to state park officials. This applies to both the North and South Rims. This is due to narrow, steep sections within inner-Canyon trails, unpredictable pet behavior, wildlife disturbance, and attracting predators, park services said.

Additionally, pets are not allowed on park shuttle buses or in park lodging that does offer pet-friendly rooms.

Where can I keep my pets during my stay?

Yavapai Lodge, located a little over a mile from the Grand Canyon's South Rim, offers pet-friendly rooms and services for guests. While it is the only in-park lodge with pet accommodations, amenities such as in-room kennels and refuse bags are available.

Furthermore, Grand Canyon Kennel, located near the Maswik Lodge on the South Rim, operates year-round, seven days a week, offering visitors the opportunity to board their pets during their absence. The kennel exclusively accommodates dogs and cats, with proof of vaccinations being mandatory, as stated by the National Park Service. Additionally, the park strongly advises making reservations in advance, especially during the summer and holiday seasons.

There is no pet-friendly lodging or kennels available in the North Rim, according to park officials.

How can I keep my pet safe at the Grand Canyon?

The National Park Service requires all pets remain leashed and attended to at all times during park visits. Additionally, it is recommended that pets are not tied up or left unattended inside vehicles, especially during high temperatures, park officials said.

The park also encourages visitors to ensure that plenty of water, food, and paw protection is provided for their pets, as high temperatures and elevation can adversely affect animals, officials said.

Additionally, guests must always clean up after their pets by collecting and disposing of pet waste park services say.

As a general rule, park officials recommend that all Grand Canyon visitors with pets follow "B.A.R.K" guidelines:

Bag Your Poop

Always Wear a Leash

Respect Wildlife

Know Where You Can Go

Are service animals allowed?

The National Park Service allows the use of service animals at the Grand Canyon, although the permit is exclusive to service dogs only, officials say.

While pets are normally not allowed to go below the rim, service dogs are permitted to do so in order to assist their handlers, the park says.

To learn more about Grand Canyon visiting hours, trails, and alerts, guests can visit the National Park Service website for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know when bringing pets to Grand Canyon National Park