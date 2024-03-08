Are Dogo Argentinos Good Family Dogs? Safe With Children?

Almost everyone will agree that Dogo Argentinos, originally from Argentina, have a striking appearance, thanks to their muscular build, distinct almond-shaped eyes, and gorgeous all-white coat. Besides them truly being a sight to behold, the Dogo Argentino is the perfect blend of strength, gentleness, and loyalty.

Given their endearing traits, it’s easy to see why one would wish to have the Dogo Argentino as their canine family member. If you’ve ever wondered whether this breed makes a great family pet and is good with children, here’s what you need to know.

Do Dogo Argentinos make good family dogs?

The short answer is yes, Dogo Argentinos make incredible family pets. Despite their powerful, standoffish appearance, the Dogo Argentino is one of the most loyal and affectionate large breeds out there.

They are, by nature, gentle, protective, and devoted to their immediate human family.This makes them excellent family dogs. Dogo Argentinos tend to form strong bonds with their humans and are often quite protective of them.

However, because of their vast exercise, training and socialization needs, Dogo Argentinos need experienced owners who can handle all their needs.

Moreover, the Dogo Argentino isn’t the ideal breed for families that already have smaller pets. This is because Dogo Argentinos have a strong prey drive and are, therefore, naturally prone to chase after animals smaller than them.

Are Dogo Argentinos safe around children?

Just as they are gentle with adult family members, Dogo Argentinos are quite gentle and friendly with children within the family unit.

However, due to their protective nature, the Dogo Argentino is often wary of unfamiliar faces, including kids from outside. For this reason, it’s important to properly socialize your Dogo Argentino so they become accustomed to the presence of visiting kids.

Additionally, no matter how gentle this breed is, always supervise interactions between your kids and the Dogo Argentino for safety’s sake.

