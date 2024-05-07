Dog training, Seacoast Half Marathon, helping Lydia's House of Hope: Community news

Pope Memorial Humane Society – Cocheco Valley introduces new dog training classes

DOVER — Pope Memorial Humane Society – Cocheco Valley announces the launch of new dog training programs under the leadership of Matt Miller, its training and behavior manager. Miller, who joined the PMHS-CV team last summer, brings extensive expertise in canine behavior and training, particularly focusing on behavior modification and cognitive techniques.

Beginner Manners: This 5-week course for dogs aged 6 months and older teaches essential commands such as sit, down, stay, and loose leash walking, laying the foundation for well-behaved canine companions.

Puppy Kindergarten: Tailored for puppies, this 5-week introductory course emphasizes socialization and basic commands, providing a crucial foundation for lifelong learning.

Reactive Dog Class: Specifically designed for dogs that react stressfully or aggressively to common neighborhood stimuli, this course offers strategies to help manage these behaviors over a 5-week period.

Canine Good Citizen (CGC): Beginning this May, they will also offer a course and testing for the AKC Canine Good Citizen certification, a respected program that assesses obedience and manners, and serves as a gateway to therapy dog training.

The shelter encourages interested pet owners to register early as space is limited. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to engage in rewarding training that strengthens the bond between them and their pets!

For more information or to register for classes, visit: bit.ly/3WlTx6u. To make a donation to PMHS-CV, visit: popememorialcvhs.org/donate/donate-funds.

Seacoast Half Marathon announces race date and Mainspring Collective as nonprofit beneficiary

PORTSMOUTH — The 19th annual Seacoast Half Marathon will be held Oct. 27 with proceeds from the event benefiting Mainspring Social Services Collective for the Seacoast region soon-to-be located in Kittery, Maine.

The 13.1 mile race is a community event that started in 2005. It’s organized by a group of local runners and with generous support from local businesses, city & town leaders, and volunteers. This year’s Visionary Sponsor is once again M&T Bank, which covers the cost of putting the event together.

More than 1,000 runners and walkers from all over the country are expected to participate. The race starts at Portsmouth High School and winds along a beautiful course through Portsmouth, Rye, and New Castle. This half marathon is unique in that it is 100% volunteer organized and 100% of funds raised go directly to a selected local nonprofit beneficiary each year, according to organizers.

Information and to register: seacoasthalfmarathon.com

Noche fundraiser benefitting Lydia’s House of Hope

SOMERSWORTH — Lydia’s House of Hope is the beneficiary of the Noche Fundraiser hosted by Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Dover on Thursday May 9, from 3-10 p.m. Patrons who dine at Margarita’s will tell their wait staff that they are there in support of Lydia’s House of Hope. A generous 20% of the revenue from meals purchased as part of the fundraiser will benefit homeless women and children served by the Lydia’s House program.

LHOH Founder and Executive Director Theresa Tozier is looking forward to the fundraising event, which will raise awareness for the great work being done by Lydia’s House of Hope. Funds raised at the event will help cover the cost of their newest programs, including trauma therapy, nurse advocacy, and occupational therapy for the women and children at LHOH. Theresa states “Our holistic, trauma informed care programs have proven to be highly effective in helping the single women and moms to heal the wounds of their past so that they can learn the skills and character needed to live independently and self-sufficiently.”

The event does not apply to take out orders. More information about the Noche Fundraiser hosted by Margarita’s in Dover will be available on the LHOH Facebook page: fb.com/lydiashouseofhope. To learn more about the incredible work Lydia’s House of Hope is doing, how to donate, and how to volunteer, visit lydiashousenh.org.

