This $8 Dog Treat Dispensing Toy for Over 50% Off on Amazon Again — Grab It Before It’s Gone

We’re all about pampering our furry best friends, whether it’s with cozy spots to relax or cool toys to have a blast with. And speaking of toys, there’s a must-have treat toy on Amazon for dogs who need a bit of mental stimulation and physical activity. And the best part is that it’s currently marked down to just over $8.

Planet Dog’s multiple award-winning Orbee-Tuff Snoop challenges your dog in fun and stimulating ways and can be used for fetch-and-toss play, chewing, or treat-stuffing interactive play. The Snoop is translucent and squishy with a deep crevice that conceals the treats. Just pop the top open, fill the toy with treats, and pop the dispenser top back in before playing with your pup. Plus, the 5″ Snoop treat dispenser dog toy is infused with mint oil to keep your pup’s breath fresh.

This interactive dog puzzle toy is great for bored pups who need a rewarding brain teaser or to encourage slower eating habits in fast eaters. Cleaning is simple and fast. Just fill the ball with warm water and gentle soap, shake, rinse out, and air dry. Made from materials that are BPA, lead, and phthalate-free, this dog toy is durable yet flexible to ensure long-lasting fun.

Dog Owners Love This $8 Treat Dispensing Toy That's Over 50% Off

Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Snoop Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy

$8.50 $16.99 50% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Treat stuffers are interactive toys to keep pups engaged as they sniff, paw, and play to retrieve treat rewards. These mentally stimulating toys are intended for supervised play, however, and are not suitable for aggressive chewers.

“I have two border collies and they love this toy!” one dog parent raved in their Amazon review. “I bought this along with the yellow nook that can go inside, and I place treats in the toy then put the nook in. My dogs are smart and this takes them a while to get the treats out and they also just love to play with it without treats. My dogs also usually destroy the toys we buy and so far this toy seems to be pretty indestructible.”

Another pet parent wrote, “I saw this product mentioned by a dog trainer who uses it for mentally stimulating her dogs on inclement weather days. I bought it during a long stretch of winter weather when we were stuck inside. My three dogs all love it … I love it because it is quiet on my hardwood floors!!! It is very soft and has a strong but pleasant mint aroma. Easy to use. Wish I would’ve had this when my dogs were puppies.”

Grab the Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Snoop toy while it’s marked 50 percent off to see if your dog loves it as much as others do!

