Dog in Kentucky shelter for 200 days waits ‘every day for someone to fall in love’

A patient pup who just wants to be loved is getting attention online due to his long stay at a Kentucky shelter.

Meet Leland, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, who has been at the Kentucky Humane Society for over six months, according to a Facebook post by the shelter.

“Today is Leland’s 200TH DAY in the shelter, and it breaks our heart to see this gentle giant wait every day for someone to fall in love with him,” the shelter said.

Not only does Leland appear to be a sweetheart, he is one smart pupper, the humane society has learned.

“Throughout his time at KHS, we’ve learned that Leland:

Knows basic commands and is eager to learn more

Leans into snuggles like a giant weighted blanket

Gets the most hilarious zoomies

Keeps his space tidy and only potties outside

Walks gently on leash despite his size

Is willing to live with other dogs after successful meet-and-greets.”

Leland was discovered as a stray in October and craves affection, his adoption listing notes.

“Leland’s journey from stray to snuggle buddy is one filled with resilience and love. Leland would love to meet any potential canine siblings before an adoption, and he would do best in a home with older children,” his details note.

He is also neutered and up-to-date with his shots.

People in the comments left sweet notes and hope for a quick adoption.

“Beautiful boy! Someone please give him a home. Prayers!” one person commented.

“Beautiful boy Leland gentle giant ,” another noted. “Praying ya find ur furever family soon.”

“Leland how is this possible? What a sweet, handsome and smart fella. I bet you’ll get adopted with the big event coming up at the fairgrounds . Prayers sweet boy that you get scooped up really soon,” someone said.

The shelter is located in Louisville, Kentucky. You can find out more about its adoption process here.

