Give your dog a fresh cut with these discounted grooming kits for Prime Day

Get your pup looking their best without an expensive groomer thanks to these Prime Day deals on grooming kits. (Source: iStock)

Grooming your furry friend at home can be a frustrating experience without the right tools or training. Cutting fur with inadequate blades and trying to find the right clipper speed leaves your pet's fur improperly trimmed and could cause them some pain in the process. Instead of giving your pup a bad haircut and a stressful ordeal at home, why not invest in some smart clippers that remove the guesswork of grooming and produce professional results? Or a set with self-sharpening blades to prevent snagging?

As Prime Day sweeps across Amazon, check out these deals on high-quality grooming kits that are sure to make your pup's grooming experience just a little bit easier.

Cut out the difficulties of grooming your pet at home

This handy grooming kit comes with everything you need to get that pooch's fur looking good. (Source: Amazon)

$42.00 $59.99 at Amazon

You can easily groom your hairy canine at home with the intelligent clipping sensing feature that makes trimming your pet’s fur a breeze. Simply press the smart mode button, and the clipper sensing technology identifies the hair thickness and level to adjust the speed for the optimum cutting action. These clippers require no training; just press the button and move the clipper through your pet’s fur for a smooth trim.

Clipper tugs and clogged blades are a thing of the past when grooming your furry family member. High-quality alloy blades stay sharp and clog-free to produce a clean, accurate cut. The friendly trimming experience encourages your pet to cooperate and keeps them calm. Plus, you can remove the blade by pressing a button for easy cleaning and maintenance.

You don’t need to worry about power cords getting in the way of grooming your fur baby with these wireless clippers. A USB port connection charges the clippers and delivers up to 180 minutes of run time. A full charge is enough to cut through thick coats and continuously service up to six pets. So now you’ll finally be able to take care of all your pets at home in one non-stop grooming session.

Groom your furry friend at home with the high-tech sensing clippers from the Dog Care grooming kit for nearly 30% off today.

Use the four guide combs to cut just the right amount of hair each time. (Source: Amazon)

$24.34 $34.99 at Amazon

Easily groom your pet with the Pet-Pro Dog Grooming Kit. With a built-in power drive system, these clippers glide through thick coats quickly and comfortably. The colored guide combs then make it a breeze to identify as you clip through your pup’s heavy coat.

Don’t worry about snagging on your dog’s fur thanks to this kit’s self-sharpening precision blades. These high-carbon blades stay sharp and smooth to give your pup a calm and pleasant experience. With this kit’s professional quality design and build, you’ll make fewer trips to the groomer and save even more money.

Get high-quality and long-lasting pet grooming with this electric pet grooming kit. Available for less than $25 on Amazon for Prime Day, snag this deal for your pup before time runs out.

Don't miss out on these deals for stellar dog grooming kits. Prime Day won't last forever — make home-grooming your dog's coat a more enjoyable experience by heading to Amazon today.

