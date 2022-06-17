Get these gifts for dog dads — now up to 30% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Show your appreciation for Dad and his furry friend on Father’s Day with these products. (Source: iStock)

Father’s Day is nearly here, and there’s no better gift for your dad than some quality time with his dog. Whether that pup is a working hero or more of the hanging-out type, you can enhance their time together with these killer pet accessories. Get them on sale on Amazon now, just in time for Father's Day.

Bargains for any breed

Get playtime ‘kraken’ with these puppy-safe octopus toys. (Source: Amazon)

$16.99 at Amazon

Every dad with a smaller dog or teething pup needs these octopi from CPYOSN. The head has a squeaker, the tentacles contain crinkle paper for hours of fun and the fabric helps clean their teeth. There’s no need to worry about the dog ripping the toy’s seams since there’s no stuffing. For just $17 on Amazon, grab the twin pack and have one for home and one for the park.

Challenge friends at the park for dog dad dominance with this cool shirt (Source: Amazon)

$9.99 - $23.99 at Amazon

Help your dad show off how good a dog dad he is with a hand-printed slim-fit shirt from Crazy Dog. This shirt’s poly/cotton blend allows for easy machine washing after those long days out at the park or the beach with his best bud. Choose from three colors and sizes S-5XL while it’s still available on Amazon.

This collar is the humane way to get your dog to stop barking. (Source: Amazon)

32.99 at Amazon

If your dad loves your dog, but can't stand the barking, this dog collar is a perfect gift. Give your dad (or your favorite dog dad) the gift of relaxations because this weekend, he deserves it. Unlike other collars that use shock methods, this collar uses sounds and vibration to encourage your dog to stop barking. It's rechargeable and waterproof, making it fuss-free. This collar works best for small to medium dogs and comes in blue, orange and black.

This sturdy flying disc is a solid choice for outdoorsy dogs and their playmates. (Source: Amazon)

$11.99 $16.33 at Amazon

The KONG Flyer Disc disc is a great gift for anyone with active pups or even a dog who needs some extra exercise. With its soft natural rubber, catching the flyer won’t jar your pup’s noggin. This one is sized for larger dogs and made in the USA. Buy the Kong Flyer today to catch a more than 25% discount on Amazon.

These beef jerky treats are so good-quality that you might want to eat them yourself. (Source: Amazon)

$11.39 at Amazon

Full Moon Beef Jerky has a simple idea that should be everywhere – food for your dog that’s the same quality as what you eat yourself. These jerky snacks are cooked in small batches with local beef and all-natural ingredients that meet human USDA requirements without any grain fillers. Take these on your next park trip for your dog’s healthy treat after successfully catching a frisbee or the Kong Flyer.

