Dog gets dropped off at Greenville animal shelter, heartfelt note left behind by child.

Having to decide to give away a pet can be hard on parents. For the children who once loved them, it is even harder to let go.

A social media post by the Greenville Humane Society garnered much heartfelt reaction regarding a mixed-breed dog named Rhoudy, who was dropped off at the center. A drawing and handwritten note were also left behind with the dog.

The post was uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday, May 1, with 897 reactions, 143 comments, and 319 shares.

In the post, the no-kill animal shelter promises the children who previously owned the three-year-old pet: "We've got Rhoudy. And we promise, with everything we have, to give Rhoudy all the love you did during his time with you."

What did the handwritten note say?

The children who previously owned Rhoudy drew a loving picture of the black and white dog in marker with red hearts surrounding the pup. The letter, written in pen and marker, states, "We love you Rhoudy. I will miss you Rhoudy but you're going home! And I hope your people love you as much as I do. Love, (anonymous). You good boy!"

Pictured is the heartfelt drawing and note written by the children who previously owned Rhoudy.

What else did the Humane Society's post say?

In response to the letter, the Humane Society described how "brave and strong" the children were for saying goodbye to the puppy in a Facebook post. They told the children Rhoudy misses them, will always love them, and is being cared for with plenty of walks. The bed and toys dropped off will serve him well on his journey to find a forever home.

"Just promise that you will always love him. Promise that you'll always remember the happy times you had with him," the post said.

Social media reacts to post

The story following Rhoudy has gone viral across news stations and various publications. One Facebook user said they heard about the dog on their local Springfield, Massachusetts, news station. Another user said they learned about Rhoudy while reading through their Alabama newsfeed, even offering to adopt the dog if it is not adopted locally. The Daily Mail and Southern Living have also reported on the dog.

Users who commented under the Humane Society's post praised the center for showing compassion to the family who gave the dog away. One comment read, "Thank you for showing empathy for this family instead of shaming as many shelters and rescues do. Giving up your pet is often a decision made under duress or tragedy. They need compassion, not judgment."

Other users said they were left heartbroken after reading the story.

"I am at work crying." one user posted.

"This shattered my heart." said another comment.

Is Rhoudy still available for adoption?

Rhoudy is still available for adoption through the Greenville Humane Society's website. The dog's description is as follows:

"Hi there, my name's Rhoudy and I'm a happy-go-lucky pup looking for my forever home! I'm a sweet boy who loves nothing more than being around people and getting lots of attention and affection. I'm a bit of a rough and tumble kind of guy and I love to play and rough house with other dogs. I've lived with children before and I was great with them - I just love having playmates! I'm looking for a family who will give me lots of love and attention and who will keep me active and engaged. I'd love to go on long walks and explore new places with my family. If you're looking for a loyal and fun-loving companion, I'm your guy! Let's meet and see if we're a match made in heaven!"

Rhoudy, an American Staffordshire/American Blue Heeler mix, is held by a Greenville Humane Society staff member.

Here are other details to know about Rhoudy:

∎ Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/American Blue Heeler

∎ Age: Three years, six days

∎ Gender: Male

∎ Size: Medium

∎ Color: White/black

∎ Spayed/neutered: Yes

∎ Declawed: No

∎ Housetrained: Unknown

∎ Locations: Adoptions

∎ Intake date: 4/30/24

∎ Adoption price: $95

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dog and previous owner's heartfelt note goes viral. Read note here.