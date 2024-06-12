Dog found with pounds of matted fur wins makeover contest for Española Humane

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The rescue dog who came into a northern New Mexico animal shelter with five pounds of matter fue won a major payday for those who saved him. Giuseppe, who now goes by Joey, was rescued last year in Rio Arriba County. His fur was matted from head to toe and Española Humane says he was in horrific pain.

After an incredible makeover, Joey ended up as one of ten contestants in the national Dirty Dog Contest. He secured more than 27,000 votes to make the top prize as well as $10,000 for Española Humane.

The shelter says they are thankful for everyone who voted. “We provide so many free services for the community. That money can be used for a number of things like our free spay-neuter clinic, where we do annually over 7,000 free surgeries per year for pets, which also includes free microchips and free vaccines,” said Director of Communications Mattie Allen, Española Humane.

