Is your dog eating cicadas? Here's why you should be worried about it

Cicadas are related to crustaceans like shrimp and crabs. Like shrimp, the insects' hard shells hide a nibble of protein that is a sought-after snack for many animals — including dogs.

“Consider their emergence ... as nature’s invitation to an all-you-can-eat land-shrimp buffet,” The Scientific American wrote in an April article.

Your dogs eating cicadas? It can be harmful

Cicadas are not poisonous to dogs … in moderation, according to Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club. A dog can eat a few cicadas with little or no risk, according to the article from the American Kennel Club. The insects' tough exoskeletons can be difficult to digest, so gorging on cicadas can lead to stomach upset, abdominal pain, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea, the AKC said.

Preventing dogs from eating cicadas is the safest choice, according to author Harriet Meyers.

“Get ahead of the game and teach the ‘leave it’ command,” she wrote. “And if you have a pup who likes to eat bugs, you’ll need to be a constant companion when they go outside.”

My dog is eating cicadas. What do I do?

Pets should be monitored closely when outside during the cicada emergence, Klein said, and possibly for some time beyond because adult cicadas will leave edible exoskeletons all over the ground.

The use of "leave it" or "drop it" commands can help, according to Guide Dogs for the Blind, an online guide dog school. Other tips included periodic raking of yards to remove exoskeletons, walking dogs on leashes to keep them clear of trees and shrubs, and taking treats on walks as an alternative to snacking on cicadas.

Warning signs that a dog may be seriously ill from eating too many "land shrimp" includes lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and bloody diarrhea, says the online guide. Dog owners whose pets experience those symptoms should seek immediate help from a veterinarian.

