Dog Daycare Worker Brutalized Pets, Charged With Animal Cruelty

Police arrested a dog daycare employee in Long Island, New York, and charged him with animal cruelty after a video showed him swinging multiple dogs above his head with their leash, NBC New York reports. Andrew Laurendi, 21, was subsequently fired by Pawllywood, a Massapequa-based dog daycare and boarding facility. The incident was brought to light after a pet owner sensed “something was wrong” and alerted the center.

Doggy daycare employee smashed canine’s face into a fence

According to the police, Laurendi smashed a dog’s face into a fence multiple times, as a result of which the pup suffered “serious injuries.” Gary Rogers of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) described the incident as “horrendous and very disturbing.”

“Not only is it cruel and unjust for the animal, it’s dangerous to society,” Rogers shared. “It’s a precursor to other violent crimes, not only protect the animals. This gentleman needs help.”

Aaron Davis, of Destination Pet, the company which owns Pawllywood, said that the daycare facility “noticed the dog had been limping.” He further mentioned that they are “as devastated by these findings, as everyone else is.”

The organization said they’re currently going through surveillance camera footage and interviewing staff to find out if there were more similar incidents. Meanwhile, Laurendi is due to appear in court on Dec. 21.

Following Laurendi’s arrest, Pawllywood shared a post on Facebook wherein they acknowledged the incident. “During a routine check of facility cameras, we discovered a part-time employee mistreating dogs in our care,” the post reads in part. Continuing, the post states, “We immediately intervened, terminated the employee, and turned over evidence to law enforcement.”

Furthermore, the dog daycare staff apologized to the pet owners after the employee was fire. The facility team assured dog parents that “the safety and wellbeing of all animals in our facility is Pawllywood’s number one priority.”

They also added that they’re working with the families of the pets involved in the incident to ensure they receive proper care. “We want you to know that we take our commitment to providing a safe environment for your dogs very seriously.”

The post Dog Daycare Worker Brutalized Pets, Charged With Animal Cruelty appeared first on DogTime.