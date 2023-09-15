"It Doesn't Save Me Any Money": People Are Sharing The Frugal Lifestyle Tweaks That Simply Don't Work For Them
When it comes to personal finance, there's not a lot of advice that's really one size fits all. Everyone's income, expenses, priorities, and circumstances are different, so what works for one person might make absolutely no sense for someone else. But all too often when people give money advice, they share what they've found useful without considering if it even applies to the person they're talking with.
Recently, u/i-push-the-button asked people to share the frugal "tip" that drives them nuts because it simply won't work for them, and their responses were honestly so relatable. Here's some of what they had to say:
1."'Just quit eating out.' Listen, my wife and I try to make meals stretch and cook at home… But we have kids! Four of them!! All with different schedules. We use fast food as a tool rather than a lazy way out. It can be very difficult feeding everyone and running all day with practice, school, pick up, and games."
2."I hate it when people are like 'if you save ten bucks a day/week/etc you’ll have X amount by the end of the year!' Like bro, I’m living paycheck to paycheck, if I don’t run out of money after rent that’s a major victory for me."
3."I hate the one where people say go outside for free exercise. Summers, where I live, hit 120° F. I'm not jogging in that. Our summers hospitalize and kill people every year. I work from home and already have a hard enough time establishing work/home separation. I've tried and it seems a gym membership is my only option."
4."Change jobs and move to a low-cost-of-living area. I’ve spent 20+ years in my film career. I have rent control. No, I’m not moving to live in a dull city with no job for me."
5."My pet peeve is telling me to shop at Costco because it’s cheaper. I live alone so the portions of fresh things are just too big. The membership and driving to a separate store doesn’t save me any money."
6."Cheap shampoo. My hair looks like shit with that stuff and I get sores on my head."
"If there’s one thing I refuse to be frugal on, it’s beauty products. Lotion, shampoo and conditioner, soap. Even makeup, to a degree. The last thing I need is a rash or breakout from cheap stuff."