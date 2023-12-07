It Doesn't Get Easier Than These No-Bake Cookie Recipes



If you’re anything like Ree Drummond, the holidays are one of the busiest times of the year—for you and your oven! With all of the homemade pies, cakes, breads, and Christmas cookies, it may seem like the oven is on and roaring more often than not! This doesn’t have to be the case though, as there are plenty of no-bake dessert options that you can sprinkle into the mix. The Pioneer Woman herself admits that she's “all about no-bake recipes these days,” so why not take a page from Ree's book and hop on the no-bake train?

No-bake cookies in particular are a great option for when you want a sweet treat without the hassle of preheating an oven and waiting for them to bake, batch after batch. For chocolate lovers, many no-bake cookie recipes call for cocoa powder or chocolate-hazelnut spread for a richer flavor profile, like the Nutella crunch cookies and chocolate oatmeal cookies. But there’s also options for those who prefer lighter flavors, like white chocolate macadamia nut cookies and peanut butter cornflake cookies. There are even no-bake dessert options inspired by classic cookie flavors, like the sugar cookie fudge.

Regardless of what aligns with your cravings (and your Christmas cookie platter), you’re sure to find a no-bake cookie recipe that will save you space in the oven. Plus, you can keep these recipes to use year-round when the warm weather makes you question using the oven altogether!



No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Starting with the classic chocolate-oatmeal combo, these no-bake cookies will make you question your faith in your oven. Unlike traditional no-bake chocolate cookies, which rely solely on peanut butter and cocoa powder for flavor, these elevated cookies also use chocolate-hazelnut spread for an extra layer of chocolatey goodness.

Sugar Cookie Fudge

While this isn’t technically a cookie, this no bake fudge takes notes from the classic sugar cookie that we know and love. Hot condensed milk melts together with chocolate chips and cookie mix to create a smooth, fudge-like consistency. It even has crisp shortbread cookie pieces mixed right in for a crunchy contrast.

Edible Cookie Dough

If you’ve always been partial to tasting your cookie dough before it’s baked, might we point you to this safer, no-bake alternative? This edible cookie dough is made with microwave-cooked flour—and it doesn't contain eggs. Plus, you can add any toppings you like to the dough, like chocolate chips, candy, and sprinkles.

Nutella Oat Crunch No-Bake Cookies

Nutella lovers, this one's for you! This no-bake cookie recipe plays on the classic combination of chocolate and hazelnut with an added crunch factor thanks to the addition of cornflakes.

Reindeer Pops

This salty-sweet treat consists of buttery Ritz cracker sandwiches filled with peanut butter, which are then dipped into melted chocolate and left to harden. The cookie sandwich is so festive thanks to pretzel antlers, candy eyes, and a red candy nose. They’re perfect for the “non-dessert” people in your life. Plus, they make a cute addition to any holiday cookie platter!

Samoa Cookies

If you missed Girl Scout cookie season this year, we’ve got you covered. This no-bake chocolate, coconut, and caramel cookie is inspired by the classic Samoa. It utilizes an unexpected main ingredient: fudge stripe shortbread cookies! The cookie base is dipped in chocolate, topped with a gooey caramel and toasted coconut mixture, then drizzled with extra chocolate on top. The end result tastes almost identical to the cult favorite cookie.

Breakfast Cookies

This year, you can be anything you want—including a person who eats cookies for breakfast thanks to this clever recipe. This healthy treat uses peanut butter and oats as a base for the cookie as well as chia seeds for extra protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Monster Cookie Balls

Monster cookies are known and loved for including all the best cookie mix-ins you could dream of, like mini chocolate chips, M&M's, and oats. Thanks to this easy recipe, which only requires six ingredients, you don’t even need an oven to enjoy them!

Haystack Cookies

These popular no-bake cookies derive their name from their resemblance to a stack of hay thanks to chow mein noodles. Yes, you read that right: the typically savory dry Chinese noodles are used as a crunchy base in this recipe. The noodles are mixed with melted chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and peanut butter. They can also be customized with add-ins of your choice, like mini marshmallows, pretzel sticks, chopped walnuts, or mini M&M's.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies

The peanut butter-chocolate combination is one of the best sweet pairings, and for good reason. It’s also the base of traditional no-bake cookie recipes, along with oats. This twist on the classic uses a special ingredient to achieve a fudge-like consistency: cream of tartar.

Vegan Thin Mint Cookies

Behold: another Girl Scout cookie dupe that uses a popular store-bought cookie as its base. This time, the DIY thin mints are made from Oreos that are dipped into peppermint flavored chocolate and set to cool. Plus, they're vegan!

Avalanche Cookies

Unlike their name, these cookies are the opposite of a natural disaster. These treats are delightfully addictive thanks to the combination of Rice Krispies cereal, peanut butter, white chocolate, mini marshmallows, and mini chocolate chips. This is an avalanche you’ll actually wish for each winter!

Christmas Wreath Cookies

Why hang your Christmas wreath when you can eat it? These easy Christmas wreath cookies are almost too cute to eat, but once you try them, you won’t be able to stop. The no-bake treats are actually more similar to Rice Krispie Treats than cookies, as they’re made of melted marshmallows and cornflakes. Green food coloring adds a festive, evergreen twist to the “wreaths,” and mini M&M candies act as bauble ornaments.

Pumpkin Cookies

Fall may have come to an end, but pumpkin is forever! Enjoy the festive flavor in a new form with these no-bake pumpkin spice cookies made with oatmeal, pumpkin spice pudding mix, sugar, butter, and more. Bring them to a party or keep them all to yourself and eat them for breakfast or dessert!

Eggnog Cookies

For a cookie that tastes like a cozy winter day, might we suggest these eggnog cookies? This festive, no-bake cookie recipe is so delicious due to the inclusion of seasonal ingredients like eggnog and nutmeg.

Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies

This crunchy spin on the traditional oat and peanut butter cookie base is one you won’t want to miss! These sweet and salty treats derive their flavor from subtly-sweet Corn Flakes and creamy peanut butter. It’s the perfect option for those who prefer a cookie that isn’t too sugary.

Chocolate Chip Mug Cookie

Sometimes (but not often), you only need one cookie to fulfill that craving. This mug cookie recipe yields a gooey, chocolate chip-laden product that’s ready in just 60 seconds.

Red Velvet No-Bakes

Red velvet is a classic indulgence that stands out in a sea of desserts thanks to its bright red coloring and delicate chocolate flavor. This no-bake cookie is a great option to bring to a holiday party thanks to the red velvet emulsion that adds a stunning color and tasty twist to the treat.

Butterbeer Cookies

While you may not be able to make it to Diagon Alley for a mug of butterbeer this winter, you can make magic in your kitchen with this butterbeer cookie recipe in a flash. Harry Potter fans will fawn over this easy cookie recipe that mimics the butterbeer flavor with butterscotch pudding, butter, and cream soda.

Melting Snowman Cookies

Indulge in the charm of this no-bake Christmas treat that will be adored by all. Picture a chocolate-coated Oreo crowned with a generous marshmallow and creatively decorated with candy to resemble a melting snowman!

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

Allow these white chocolate macadamia cookies to transport you to the tropics during the colder months. Macadamia nuts, dried pineapple, and coconut milk create a fruity, bright cookie that even chocolate-lovers will enjoy. Plus, they're made with a healthy oatmeal base, so you don't have to feel bad when you accidentally eat half the batch.

