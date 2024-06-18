When does summer start? Three Ohio sites named the best to view summer solstice sunrise

The summer solstice is coming Thursday, and people around the world will be celebrating the longest day of the year by watching the sunrise at places like Stonehenge.

But if a trip to England isn't in the budget, three places around Ohio are among the top 150 places in America to watch the sunrise on the solstice, according to a recent study from Mixbook.

Check them out.

The best locations in Ohio to watch the sunrise on the summer solstice

According to Mixbook, these Ohio spots were listed for the best views of a summer solstice sunrise.

No. 44: Hocking Hills State Park

Hocking Hills State Park, located in Logan in Southeastern Ohio, offers cliffs, waterfalls and one of the best hiking trails in the country, according to its website. The waterfall could make for picture-perfect views of the sunrise. It also offers rooms at the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and cabins for those who wish to stay the night before and not make an early morning drive.

No. 46: Cleveland lakefront

On the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland is the Lakefront Reservation, 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. Part of the Cleveland Metroparks, it offers beaches, fishing piers and trails for sunrise viewing, as well as boat ramps if you want to see the sunrise from the water.

No. 139: Maumee Bay State Park

Just outside of Toledo, Maumee Bay State Park has meadows and a boardwalk to view the sunrise, as well as cabins and a resort lodge.

Best U.S. spots for a summer solstice sunrise

The top 10 locations to see a sunrise for the summer solstice include:

Lake Tahoe (California/Nevada state line) Arches National Park (Utah) Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) Stone Mountain Park (Georgia) Key West, Florida Everglades National Park (Florida) Adirondack Mountains (New York State) Sedona, Arizona Maroon Bells, Colorado Cannon Beach, Oregon

When is the first day of summer?

The first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere will be on June 20, 2024. That's the date of this year's summer solstice.

What happens on the summer solstice?

The summer solstice, according to the National Weather Service, is when the earth's tilt toward the sun reaches its maximum noontime elevation. For everywhere north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year.

What does solstice mean?

Solstice is a combination of the Latin words sol, meaning "sun," and sistere meaning "to stop," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It's derived from the Latin word solstitium. Or, to put it another way, solstice means "sun stands still."

