When does summer start? Mark your calendars for the 2024 summer solstice

Memorial Day may be unofficial start to summer but the first day of the season officially starts in June.

Grab a calendar and pen and start planning your backyard barbecues, pool days and family vacations.

When is the first day of summer?

The first day of summer, also known as the summer solstice, is Thursday, June 20.

The true solstice will arrive in the Northern Hemisphere at exactly 4:51 p.m. EST.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.

Summer spans from the end of June to the end of September. Sept. 22 marks the autumnal equinox and the start of fall.

Las Cruces events to celebrate the first day of summer

Little Toad Creek will host a Solstice Market on the back patio Saturday, June 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 119 N. Main St. in Las Cruces.

The brewery is hosting a Summer Solstice Summerween Spooktacular. A horror movie marathon is scheduled all day June 22 (costumes encouraged).

Bosque Brewing invites the public to a paint party June 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fees are associated with the event. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/events/794545209126455/.

Feel like traveling for the solstice? From 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. take advantage of free entrance to Salmon Ruins June 21 for a guided tour to watch the sun align with the Solstice Marker in Room 82. Salmon Ruins is located in Bloomfield, New Mexico and is a historic and cultural site.

First days of each 2024 season

First day of spring: March 19, 2024

First day of summer: June 20, 2024

First day of fall: Sept. 22, 2024

First day of winter: Dec. 21, 2024

Olivia Munson, a reporter with USA TODAY, contributed to this article.

