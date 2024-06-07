When does summer start? The longest day of the year in 2024 is happening soon

Break out the barbecue pit and blow up the inflatable pool toys, because summer officially kicks off at the end of June. While Memorial Day is traditionally seen as summer's unofficial start, the actual date happens during the solstice. Here's what you need to know.

When is the first day of summer?

The first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere will be on June 20, 2024. That's the date of this year's summer solstice.

What happens on the summer solstice?

The summer solstice, according to the National Weather Service, is when the earth's tilt toward the sun reaches its maximum noontime elevation. For everywhere north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year.

What does solstice mean?

Solstice is a combination of the Latin words sol, meaning "sun," and sistere meaning "to stop," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It's derived from the Latin word solstitium. Or to put it in another way: solstice means "sun stands still."

What's the difference between solstice and equinox?

There are two solstices and two equinoxes every year signaling the start of each new season. The summer solstice happens when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky and marks the longest day of the year. The winter solstice is when the sun hits its lowest point, resulting in the shortest day of the year.

Equinox, if you were wondering, means "equal night" in Latin, when nighttime and daytime are of equal lengths everywhere on the planet. Just like the solstice, there are two equinoxes — the vernal (first day of spring) and the autumnal (first day of fall).

Is June 20 always the first day of summer?

The first day of summer changes from year to year, arriving on June 20, 21 or 22. That's because the earth's astronomical year is actually 365.25 days long, writes Space.com.

What are the summer months?

In the northern hemisphere, summer lasts from the end of June until the end of September. On Sept. 22, the autumnal equinox marks the start of fall.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

Spring : March 19, 2024 (vernal equinox)

Summer : June 20, 2024 (summer solstice).

Fall : Sept. 22, 2024 (autumnal equinox).

Winter: Dec. 21, 2024 (winter solstice).

