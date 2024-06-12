When does summer start? Here's when the summer solstice arrives in Rochester

While the sun has pulled a disappearing act for much of early June, the summer solstice isn’t far away.

When is the longest day of the year in Rochester? And what makes this year’s solstice unique?

When is the first day of summer 2024?

The summer solstice will arrive in Rochester at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. In addition to being the longest day of the year, it’s 6 hours and 24 minutes longer than the shortest day, which is the winter solstice in December.

All told, there will be 15 hours and 26 minutes between sunrise and sunset on June 20 this year. The summer solstice is also considered the start of summer on the astronomical calendar. Meteorological summer begins on June 1 and runs through the end of August; astronomical summer is June 20 through Sept. 22.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year. During the summer solstice, the Sun is at its highest point in the sky and the Earth's tilt toward the star is at its maximum, according to the National Weather Service.

As the days go by, the amount of sunlight will decrease. This culminates with the winter solstice or the shortest day of the year. On the winter solstice, the Earth's tilt is its farthest from the Sun.

Things to do in Rochester NY for the summer solstice

Looking for a way to celebrate the start of summer? There are several events in the Rochester area centered around the longest day of the year.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center will hold two sessions of Solstice Yoga Under the Stars at the Strasenburgh Planetarium on June 21. The sessions are at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting RMSC’s Field Trip Fund program. While you need to bring your own mat, participants of all abilities are welcome.

A-List Adventures will hold a Summer Solstice Strawberry Moon Paddle and Float Fest at Canadice Lake in Springwater on June 21 at 6 p.m. Paddlers will be able to travel to a lakeside spot for strawberries from Gro-Moore Farms, strawberry treats and food and drink from local providers like Three Heads Brewing, Red Jacket Orchards and A-List Eats.

When is the next full moon?

This year, June’s full moon falls on June 21, the day after the summer solstice. The full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, arrives at 9:10 p.m., though moonrise in Rochester is expected at 9:15 p.m.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

First day of spring: March 19, 2024

First day of summer: June 20, 2024

First day of fall: Sept. 22, 2024

First day of winter: Dec. 21, 2024

