When does summer begin this year? What to know about summer solstice, Upstate celebrations.

With temperatures blazing outside, residents may have assumed summer has already begun in the Upstate.

While it is true that summer is near, it isn't here ― yet. When it does come, it will be something special.

This year's summer solstice will be the earliest in more than two centuries. June 20, 1796, was the previous earliest summer solstice recorded. During that time, George Washington was president and there were only 16 states in the union, according to a USA TODAY story.

Here's what to know about the first day of summer, events in the area to celebrate, and the upcoming Strawberry Moon.

When is the first day of summer?

The summer solstice occurs every year. It is the moment when the sun is at its highest point in the sky above the Tropic of Cancer. The days closest to the solstice will have the most hours of daylight of the year due to the sun traveling to the northernmost point of the sky. This year, the summer solstice will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 4:50 p.m., marking the start of the astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Who celebrates the summer solstice?

The kids on summer break aren't the only ones having fun this time of the year. Many people around the world celebrate the summer solstice through music and festivals, and one of the biggest parties going on for it isn't happening in the club ― it's happening at none other than Stonehenge. Every year, thousands of people from southern England gather to the site to welcome the sun due to the rock formation aligning with the movement during the summer solstice, an annual celebration that dates back thousands of years. They also visit during the winter solstice, which will occur this year on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:19 a.m. According to a USA TODAY story, the Aztecs and Mayans used the summer and winter solstices as markers to build structures that line up with shadows casted by the sun.

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023. This year, the solstice is on June 20, 2024, and is the earliest in over 200 years.

How to celebrate summer solstice in and near the Upstate?

∎ Summer Solstice Cookout, Greenville: Soak up the sun at this cookout hosted by the Kava Connection. Enjoy cooked food fresh off the grill and enter the raffle throughout the night to win prizes. The event will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 4p.m.-12a.m. at 1540 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville.

∎ Summer Solstice Celebration at the Tap, Travelers Rest: Celebrate the sunniest day of the year at Travelers Rest's Community Tap with special light goodies on tap and live tunes from Second Hand News. The event will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at 321 S Main St. Suite B, Travelers Rest. Tickets can be found here.

∎ Free Yoga at the South Carolina Statehouse to celebrate Summer Solstice, Columbia: Join Good Company Yoga in charging, energizing, and radiating under the sun in the heart of downtown Columbia. The event will be surrounded by the architecture of the SC statehouse. Although the event is free, you will still need to pre-register for the event here. The event will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 8-9 a.m. at 1100 Gervais St., Columbia.

Revelers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023, in a festival that dates back thousands of years.

When is the next full moon?

An astronomical event that you won't want to miss will take place the day after summer begins. Per NASA, the next full moon, or "Strawberry Moon," will rise on the evening of Friday, June 21, appearing opposite the sun. The name for the moon comes from the Maine Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing "Indian" names for full moons in the 1930s. Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon, and Planting Moon are other names associated with June's full moon, which are still widely used today. The moon was also named after the short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States.

From Thursday through Sunday morning, the moon will appear full. On Friday night, the Grand Strand will get to see the strawberry moon in the sky at 8:41 p.m. The moon will peak half an hour after the moon rises. Although the moon will not appear pink as many may think due to its name, the moon's face will give off an orange glow.

The first full moon in June called the Strawberry Moon sets over the Orion capsule atop NASA’s Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center, FL Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

