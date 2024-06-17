When does summer begin? 3 Kentucky areas make list for best summer solstice sunrise spots

The 2024 summer solstice, the longest day of the year, is almost here, and a great way to honor the start of the summer season is by watching a sunrise or sunset.

A recent study from Mixbook revealed the top 150 places to watch a sunrise for the summer solstice and three Kentucky locations made the list. Here's what we know.

2024 summer solstice: When does summer start? The longest day of the year in 2024 happens soon

When is the 2024 summer solstice? When is the first day of summer?

The first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere is June 20, 2024, the date of this year's summer solstice.

What happens during a summer solstice?

The summer solstice, according to the National Weather Service, is when the earth's tilt toward the sun reaches its maximum noontime elevation. For everywhere north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year.

What does solstice mean? Where does the word solstice come from?

Solstice is a combination of the Latin words sol, meaning "sun," and sistere meaning "to stop," and is derived from the Latin word solstitium, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. In other words, solstice means "sun stands still."

Cumberland Falls

Best Kentucky locations for a summer solstice sunrise

According to Mixbook, three Kentucky spots were listed for the best views of a summer solstice sunrise.

21. Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, located at 7351 KY-90 in Corbin, is known as the "Niagra of the South" and offers scenic views of the Cumberland River. According to the resort's website, the park has 17 miles of hiking trails and is frequently visited around the time of a full moon to see a "moonbow."

Visitors can tour Great Onyx Cave, which is separate from Mammoth Cave, by lantern.

82. Mammoth Cave National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park in south-central Kentucky offers unique sunrise views from the Green River Bluffs Trail. According to the National Park Service, the park spans more than 52,000 acres and is home to the world's longest cave system.

Worth the Drive: Summer is unofficially here! 5 day trip ideas in and around Louisville

Overlooks of the Red River Gorge Geological Area on the Chimney Top Trail. Sept. 19, 2020

123. Red River Gorge

Located in the Daniel Boone National Forest, Red River Gorge offers scenic sites from the Chimney Top Rock or Sky Bridge. The nearly 30,000-acre space is also close to the Natural Bridge State Park, which is home to Kentucky's natural bridge. The bridge was formed from natural sandstone over millions of years, spanning 78 feet and hovering 65 feet in the air.

More travel destinations: Worth the Drive: 10 hiking spots in and around Louisville to explore this summer

Best U.S. spots for a summer solstice sunrise

The top 10 locations to see a sunrise for the summer solstice include:

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Summer starts soon. Celebrate the solstice in these 3 Kentucky spots