When Does Pregnancy Start to Show?

If you're expecting, you might be wondering when you might start showing in pregnancy. We chatted with experts to learn more.

Medically reviewed by Andrea Chisholm, MD FACOG

Picture this: it’s been a few weeks since you took that pregnancy test and you start to wonder: “When will I start to show?” Like everything else that has to do with pregnancy, there isn't one cookie-cutter answer, and it can vary from person to person. We tapped a few reproductive experts to learn more about when people start showing during pregnancy, what the most recognizable signs are, and what to do if you're not showing when you expect to be.

What Does It Mean to "Show" in Pregnancy?

When we talk about "showing," we are referring to the physical appearance of pregnancy as it relates to the growth of the fetus in the uterus. "As pregnancy develops, the abdomen will increase in size and start 'showing' to other people," explains Taraneh Nazem, M.D., OB-GYN and double board certified reproductive endocrinologist for RMA of New York. Showing is a gradual process that happens over time, and can sometimes be accompanied by mild aches and pains.

When Do People Show With Their First Pregnancies?

While it can vary from individual to individual, many pregnant people begin to show within their second trimester. Dr. Stephanie Hack, M.D., OB-GYN and founder of Lady Parts Doctor, shares that her patients typically begin to show in their first pregnancy between 16 to 18 weeks.

However, there are several factors that can play a role in the timing of when someone begins to show, points out Aimee Eyvazzadeh, M.D., OB-GYN and medical advisor for Proov. "It differs from person to person, and can be based on body type, height, and weight." With that in mind, it's possible for some people to begin showing toward the end of their first trimester as well.



When Do People Show With Second (and Third) Pregnancies?

For second and third pregnancies, parents will typically show earlier than their first pregnancies, often between 10-14 weeks. Again, there is no standard rule, as each pregnancy is different and dependent on a person’s body shape, size, and the way they carry the pregnancy. But since a previous pregnancy might have impacted the shape of a parent's abdominal muscles, it's likely that a subsequent pregnancy will appear to "show" sooner in the process than the first time around.

Other factors that contribute to earlier showing in second or third babies can include diastasis recti (or when the abdominal rectus muscles become separated), pregnancies that occur close together, or hormone levels.

And parents who become pregnant with multiples—twins, triplets, or more—often start showing the earliest, toward the end of their first trimester. “It can be earlier in a pregnancy with multiples because of the overall size and growth of the uterus,” adds Dr. Nazem.

What to Do If You're Not Showing During Pregnancy

In many cases, not showing is not a cause for concern, as all pregnancies are unique. Body shape and size will impact how pregnancy affects your physical appearance. “It is normal to not show for some people, especially if you are tall,” points out Dr. Eyvazzadeh. “Everyone carries a pregnancy differently.”

With that said, if you have any concerns, it's always a good idea to contact a health care provider to make sure everything is healthy, normal, and on track.

When to Contact a Health Care Provider

In addition to any concerns you might have, it's important to contact a health care provider if you're experiencing any adverse symptoms during pregnancy, such as prolonged periods of pain or discomfort, bleeding, and/or if you're noticing a decrease of fetal movement in the third trimester. In addition, it's important to get regular check-ups during pregnancy to be sure that both parent and baby continue to be healthy as time progresses.

Lastly, as an expecting parent, you know your body and your baby better than anyone else. If you sense that something isn’t right, you’ll want to call a health care provider. It will at least give you a peace of mind to know that you did your part to make sure both you and the baby are healthy.



