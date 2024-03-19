Does Olive Oil Go Bad? Here's What You Need to Know



Ah, olive oil. A jug of this stuff is like a prized possession—a bottle of liquid gold, you might say. And it's one of those pantry staples that we can't live without, especially when it's used for making salad dressings, sautéing asparagus, tossing with pasta, or even baking in an olive oil cake.

But olive oil isn't the best oil for frying (like canola oil or vegetable oil). So, you might not use it quite as freely. In fact, some olive oil brands (especially the ones that are on the pricier side) are better for simply dipping a piece of bread in and savoring that peppery, fragrant flavor. And if you've been saving that bottle of good olive oil for a special occasion, you might be wondering: does olive oil go bad?

The simple answer is yes, but knowing how long your olive oil will last on the shelf, how to store it, and how to tell if it's expired (before you drizzle it on a platter of your favorite pasta) will set you up for success in the long run. So read on for everything you need to know about olive oil.

Does olive oil go bad?

Unfortunately, olive oil will not last forever. Olive oil is made from olives, of course, but what you might not realize is that olives are a type of fruit. And just like any fruit, olives can go bad. That's not to say that it doesn't have a long shelf life—just so long as it's stored the right way!

How long does olive oil last?

An unopened bottle of olive oil can last for 18 to 24 months. Some bottles will include a harvest date on the label so you can determine how long the bottle will stay fresh. Once opened, olive oil should be used within three to six months.

How to store olive oil?

The key to keeping your olive oil fresh is proper storage! There are three elements that can cause havoc on your oil: sunlight, heat, and air. To ensure you're getting the most out of your olive oil, it's best to store in dark containers (like tins or dark glass) to reduce exposure to light. Keep the bottle sealed from air and store it in a cool, dark place like your pantry. Keep in mind: it's best to avoid the refrigerator since olive oil can solidify if it's too cold.

How do you know if olive oil has gone bad?

Though you might not get sick from expired olive oil, you'll notice a difference in the way it smells and tastes. Fresh olive oil has a notorious grassy-like aroma and an herbaceous taste, but bad olive oil will smell rancid and stale. Some people even say it tastes like eating crayons or wax. Instead of looking at the expiration date, test a spoonful of the oil. If the taste is off, you better toss it.

