Does your kid have the most popular baby name in New Jersey?
Fifty years ago, nurseries in New Jersey were filled with Jennifers and Michaels, Christines and Christophers.
But what baby names are rising to the top of the list now?
The Social Security Administration just released 2023's listings of the most popular names for babies by state.
Here's how they stack up.
Most popular baby girl names in New Jersey 2023
Olivia jumped from fourth place in 2022 to first place last year.
Olivia
Emma
Mia
Sophia
Isabella
Charlotte
Ava
Amelia
Madison
Leah
More: Moorestown Mall gains coffee shop, bakery and new restaurant
Most popular baby boy names in New Jersey 2023
Liam remained the most popular New Jersey baby boy name after rising to first place in 2015. Noah and Lucas also stayed firmly in second and third place respectively.
Liam
Noah
Lucas
Joseph
Michael
James
Jack
Jacob
Luca
Ethan
More: Maple Shade pizza shop to close, reopen as a new restaurant
Most popular baby names in the United States 2023
Nationally, Liam and Olivia took first prize for the most popular baby names, but here are the top five for boys and girls in the U.S.
Girls:
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Boys:
Liam
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.
This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What are New Jersey's most popular baby names from 2023?