Does your kid have the most popular baby name in New Jersey?

Fifty years ago, nurseries in New Jersey were filled with Jennifers and Michaels, Christines and Christophers.

But what baby names are rising to the top of the list now?

The Social Security Administration just released 2023's listings of the most popular names for babies by state.

Here's how they stack up.

Most popular baby girl names in New Jersey 2023

Olivia jumped from fourth place in 2022 to first place last year.

Olivia Emma Mia Sophia Isabella Charlotte Ava Amelia Madison Leah

More: Moorestown Mall gains coffee shop, bakery and new restaurant

Most popular baby boy names in New Jersey 2023

Liam remained the most popular New Jersey baby boy name after rising to first place in 2015. Noah and Lucas also stayed firmly in second and third place respectively.

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Michael James Jack Jacob Luca Ethan

More: Maple Shade pizza shop to close, reopen as a new restaurant

Most popular baby names in the United States 2023

Nationally, Liam and Olivia took first prize for the most popular baby names, but here are the top five for boys and girls in the U.S.

Girls:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia

Boys:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What are New Jersey's most popular baby names from 2023?