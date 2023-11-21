Does ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



If you've clicked on this post, there are only two reasons why: you either want to know whether you should stick around at the end of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes for a post-credits scene, or you're not planning on seeing the movie and you want to know either way (in which case, just go see the movie). But we're here to talk about what, if anything, happens after the final credits role on this Hunger Games prequel movie starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. So without further ado, let's get into it. Here's everything there is to know about the post-credits scene in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

So does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credits scene?

The short answer? No! The long answer? Still no! Nothing happens after the credits start to roll in the movie. You are safe to leave your seat and hit the bathroom! There is a moment at the end of this film that does serve as an Easter egg for the original movies, though. At the very end of the film, young Coriolanus smiles while old Coriolanus says, “It’s the things we love most that destroy us.” He later says that same phrase to Katniss in Mockingjay — Part 1. Fun!

Shop Now Buy 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tickets fandango.com





So no, there's no post-credits scene, but in a way, the post-credits scene of this movie is just... the original Hunger Games movies? So if you're hoping to know how the story turns out, just go watch those over again!

Okay but... are we getting another prequel movie?

As of now, no. But things could change! There's only one prequel book for the series, which this movie covers all of, so if they wanted to do another prequel with this same cast, it would have to be a new plot invented outside of the current book structure. That said, if the movie makes a lot of money, anything is possible!

You Might Also Like