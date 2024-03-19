Does grapeseed oil help with hair growth? We asked dermatologists about the TikTok hair care hack

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Grapeseed oil is used in everything from personal care to cooking products due to its lightweight consistency, antioxidant benefits and the fact that it’s so rich in vitamins — but can it work any wonders for hair growth? That’s the question of the hour, with grapeseed oil hair treatments taking over TikTok. We tapped two board-certified dermatologists for their expert insight on the benefits of grapeseed oil for hair, including how it works, which hair types it’s best for and if there’s any potential cons to using it.

What does grapeseed oil do for hair?

Much like coconut oil, grapeseed oil is a multi-purpose ingredient that’s used in skin and hair care products as a result of its many beneficial properties. “Grapeseed oil is known for its antioxidant benefits to help protect against free radical damage and also contains polyphenols, such as proanthocyanidins, which serve as good antioxidants,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “In addition it contains vitamins A, C and E.”

Due to its high content of antioxidants and vitamins, grapeseed oil can be very soothing and nourishing on the skin, as well as to hair. “It also helps to lock moisture in and contains linoleic acid, which can help to moisturize the skin and hair,” says Garshick. ”Additionally, it’s been shown to be both anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial and that can help calm sensitive scalps.”

Because it’s so moisturizing, grapeseed oil can aid in boosting shine and reducing frizz, as well as strengthening brittle hair. Oh, and that’s not all: Garshick adds that since it’s so rich in antioxidants, it can potentially help address premature graying as it protects the scalp and hair from oxidative stress found in our environment.

Is it good to put grapeseed oil in your hair?

Grapeseed oil is a great option to use as a hair or scalp treatment because it’s odorless, lightweight, and teeming with nutrients. “It can add moisture and shine to the outermost layer of the hair shaft, known as the cuticle,” says Dr. Pooja Rambhia, a fellow board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. “The high concentration of essential fatty acids in grapeseed oil may also serve to strengthen the hair strand, potentially reducing breakage and split ends.”

Is grapeseed extract good for hair growth?

In short: maybe! But research is still limited. One study in mice, however, did show some promise, though more clinicals need to be done in order to really cement the fact that grapeseed oil can spur hair growth. “Animal studies suggest that phenolic compounds found in the grapeseed, proanthocyanidins, can stimulate the hair follicle and induce the anagen growth phase of the hair cycle in mice, thus there may be benefit for hair,” explains Rambhia. “However this has not yet been studied in humans..

So while it can’t hurt to give it a shot, definitely manage your expectations and don’t expect to see rapid hair growth overnight (or even in a few weeks). Most hair growth treatments take at least several months to begin working.

Which hair types is grapeseed oil best for?

Good news: all hair types can reap the benefits of grapeseed oil, including those with thin and fine hair because it’s very lightweight and won’t weigh strands down. “It’s great for dry, frizzy and dull hair as it can add lightweight moisture and shine to the hair cuticle and help tame flyaways,” explains Rambhia. “It is safe to use on natural and color-treated hair as well.”

Now let’s dive into the best hair oils (and more!) that contain grapeseed, shall we?

Pura D'Or Organic Grapeseed Oil

Best pure grapeseed oil



Amazon

Rambhia recommends looking for products that contain cold-pressed grapeseed oil, as processing it with very high temperatures can oxidize the oil and limit its nutritive benefits. This highly-rated option available on Amazon is unrefined, cold-pressed and excellent for all skin and hair types.





Shea Moisture Weightless Hydrating Detangler

Best dermatologist pick



Amazon

Formulated with grapeseed and tea tree oils, this multi-tasking detangler helps to soften the hair while also conditioning strands and leaving them shiny, soft and smooth. Spritz hair generously after washing to help reduce breakage and improve manageability.



$9 at Amazon

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

Best luxury buy



Amazon

On top of Olaplex’s patented technology, this weightless orange elixir contains grapeseed oil to help strengthen the hair while also helping to protect and nourish it. It’s fabulous for all hair types, works wonders on frizz and can be applied to either damp or dry hair (or both).



$26 at Amazon



Attitude Nourishing & Strengthening Shampoo

Best budget pick



Amazon

An incredible budget buy, this hydrating shampoo from Attitude contains grapeseed oil, along with watercress and Indian cress, both of which are famed for their high vitamin and mineral content. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and derm-tested.



$13 at Amazon

