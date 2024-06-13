Does your dog need a walk? Here are 5 places to get your pup some exercise in the Tri-State.

Do you walk your dog? Or, does your dog walk you? Don't think about it for too long; it's kind of like a tricky Zen puzzle where the correct answer is ... you get up and take that poor pup out on an adventure.

Luckily, Evansville and its surrounding areas offer plenty of dog-friendly (and dare I say dog-centered) activities. Here are five great local trails and parks that are sure to be a hit with your four-legged friends.

As always, make sure you read and obey all park rules, which may have changed since the publication of this article.

The entrance to the John James Audubon State Park Eagle Glen Pet Trail. The 0.9 mile loop is the only pet-friendly trail on site.

John James Audubon State Park, 'Eagle Glen Pet Trail'

Location: 3100 U.S. 41 in Henderson, KentuckyDistance from Downtown Evansville: Seven miles, or about a 10-minute drive

This pet-friendly trail at John James Audubon State Park in Henderson may only be a 0.8-mile loop, but its short distance can be deceiving. Hikers and their four-legged companions will face steep uphill climbs and rapid downhill descents, all while taking in the constant chirping of the park's famed birds.

In the fall, the Eagle Glen Pet Trail presents hikers with stunning views of the orange-red-yellow leaves, and in winter, the westernmost ridge on the trail affords distant views of Downtown Evansville.

Audubon State Park features multiple trails, but the Eagle Glen loop is the only "pet-friendly" trail on site. All dogs must be leashed and owners must carry out any new additions to the environment their pet may leave behind.

Maddie Schaffer plays fetch with her Great Dane Ocho at the Downtown Dog Park in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Downtown Evansville Dog Park

Location: 324 NW Third St., Evansville

Earlier this year an otherwise little-used patch of grass in Downtown Evansville got a new lease on life as a free dog park — and so far it's proven to be a popular destination for Downtown dog owners.

Positioned between Ingle Street and Northwest Third Street, the park features street parking, and extra spots are available in neighboring lots. As of May, the park does not yet feature a water fountain, so make sure to bring hydration for both you and your pup.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District maintains the park and has in recent weeks installed an agility course. While the park is on the smaller side, its proximity to dog-friendly businesses and restaurants along Main Street makes it the perfect destination for a quick morning or afternoon play session.

To view a list of pet-friendly Downtown Evansville businesses, click here. To view a map of public pet-waste bag locations, click here.

Another big perk? Shade, and lots of it, along with several seating areas.

A free dog obstacle course is available at the Henderson Dog Park in Henderson Community Park at 1776 Madison Street.

Henderson Dog Park

Location: 1776 Madison St. in HendersonDistance from Downtown Evansville: 13.6 miles, or about a 20-minute drive

Henderson Community Park in Kentucky offers visitors access to baseball fields, a free skatepark and other amenities, but what helps attract visitors from Evansville and beyond is its excellent dog park, which comes complete with a doggy-sized water fountain.

Dog owners need not pay for entry or present their dog's health records to partake in the fun. The dog park features two fully enclosed playpens, the larger of which boasts a table-top and tube obstacle course, a shaded seating area and more than enough room to take a game of fetch to new heights.

If you own a small dog and are concerned about rough play with larger canines, the smaller enclosure should offer your pup a quieter place to play — and it also features a shaded seating area.

Like Henderson Community Park, the hours run from sunrise to dusk. While water is offered for free onsite, the pipes are shut down during winter.

Patrick Moore, center, walks his dogs Kenya, from left, Bella and Captain along the riverfront during sunset in Downtown Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Evansville Riverfront Park and Greenway

Location: Riverfront Park, Evansville

The Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage is currently comprised of a 6.75-mile paved walking, running and biking trail. The 10-foot-wide path winds its way through Riverfront Park in Downtown Evansville before turning north and sweeping across the city, with another popular stop at Garvin Park.

"The Greenway is a safe and scenic place where you can run, skate, ride your bike or wheelchair, exercise your dog (emphasis added), stroll your baby, enjoy a leisurely walk, or train for an upcoming marathon," its website states.

The portion of the trail along Evansville's Riverfront Park is popular among local dog walkers, but it is perhaps best suited for dogs that are comfortable in large crowds. Reactive dogs may need extra attention if the riverfront is crowded with after-work walkers and joggers.

A map shows the Pigeon Creek Greenway's 6.75-mile route from Evansville's Riverfront Park to Garvin Park and beyond. The trails is pet friendly, though all dogs must wear a leash.

Whether you're walking or playing down at the riverfront or miles north on the Greenway, make sure you pup is secured on a leash at all times.

Pippero Pup Park

Location: 5740 Brompton Drive, NewburghDistance from Downtown Evansville: 16.6 miles, or about a 25-minute drive

For dog owners living in Newburgh or on Evansville's East Side, The Pippero Pup Park provides a great option for outdoor play. The park is free and open to the public, but owners should read the park's rules and regulations before attending.

"The Pippero Pup Park, which is operated by the Warrick Parks Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, provides a safe, clean, and secure environment where owners may exercise and train their dogs off leash in Newburgh," the park's Facebook page states.

Pippero Pup Park Is conveniently located within Newburgh's Friedman Park, which offers 180 acres of wide-open space, hiking trails, fishing spots, playgrounds and more.

Hours of operation at both parks run from dawn to dusk. Donations are encouraged to fund the parks' upkeep.

