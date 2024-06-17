How does Chillicothe, Ohio compare to other Chillicothe cities in America

CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe has a lot to brag about when it comes to Ohio's history from being the first capital to being home to the first UNESCO World Heritage site in the state. But did you know that Chillicothe, Ohio is not the only Chillicothe in America?

Several other states around America have used the name Chillicothe for the name of their cities. So, to compare let's take a look at various Chillicothes around America with help from the United States Census Bureau.

People walk the streets in downtown Chillicothe on July 5, 2023 in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Chillicothe, Ohio

Population: 22,059

Median Household Income: $50,839

Distance from State Capital: around 48 Miles

Fun Fact: According to the National Arbor Day Foundation Chillicothe, Ohio is a designated Tree City USA.

Chillicothe, Illinois

Population: 6,128

Median Household Income: $59161

Distance from State Capital: around 92 miles

Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Illinois is home to baseball player Zach McAllister and actor Josh Taylor.

Riders Cross Over The Des Moines River Into Chillicothe on July 24 2003. Residents wore T-shirts proclaiming "Chillicothe: City of Power" because riders could see an Alliant Energy generating plant from miles away.

Chillicothe, Iowa

Population: 76

Median Household Income: $61,375

Distance from State Capital: around 80 miles

Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Iowa is home to the grave of the oldest man to serve in the Civil War.

Chillicothe, Texas

Population: 549

Median Household Income: $68,295

Distance from State Capital: around 341 miles

Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Texas is said to be named after Chillicothe, Missouri.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Population: 9,107

Median Household Income: $54,119

Distance from State Capital: around 150 miles

Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Missouri is known as the home of sliced bread.

Have you ever visited any of these other Chillicothe locations?

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Learn more about cities named Chillicothe in other states