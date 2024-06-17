How does Chillicothe, Ohio compare to other Chillicothe cities in America
CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe has a lot to brag about when it comes to Ohio's history from being the first capital to being home to the first UNESCO World Heritage site in the state. But did you know that Chillicothe, Ohio is not the only Chillicothe in America?
Several other states around America have used the name Chillicothe for the name of their cities. So, to compare let's take a look at various Chillicothes around America with help from the United States Census Bureau.
Chillicothe, Ohio
Population: 22,059
Median Household Income: $50,839
Distance from State Capital: around 48 Miles
Fun Fact: According to the National Arbor Day Foundation Chillicothe, Ohio is a designated Tree City USA.
Chillicothe, Illinois
Population: 6,128
Median Household Income: $59161
Distance from State Capital: around 92 miles
Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Illinois is home to baseball player Zach McAllister and actor Josh Taylor.
Chillicothe, Iowa
Population: 76
Median Household Income: $61,375
Distance from State Capital: around 80 miles
Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Iowa is home to the grave of the oldest man to serve in the Civil War.
Chillicothe, Texas
Population: 549
Median Household Income: $68,295
Distance from State Capital: around 341 miles
Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Texas is said to be named after Chillicothe, Missouri.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Population: 9,107
Median Household Income: $54,119
Distance from State Capital: around 150 miles
Fun Fact: Chillicothe, Missouri is known as the home of sliced bread.
Have you ever visited any of these other Chillicothe locations?
