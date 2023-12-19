Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Scores a $15 Million Estate in the L.A. Hills

Mookie Betts is once again up to bat in Los Angeles, and his legendary swing just connected with a home-run worthy real estate deal. Records reveal the Dodgers outfielder and all-around MLB superstar has dropped $15 million on an huge estate tucked into the Encino hills, overlooking L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

It’s among the biggest deals ever recorded in Encino, a once-sleepy SoCal suburb that is now über-affluent and swarmed with celebrities of all sorts, from Oscar-nominated actors and famed musicians to YouTubers and Real Housewives. And it’s perhaps the biggest area deal ever for a home that’s not all-new construction—built in 1986, the roughly 9,300 square foot structure began life as a Mediterranean villa-style mansion.

Last year, local developer Jeff Huberts of Sandlot Homes and his team acquired the property for about $6.8 million and subsequently gave the entire house a thorough and thoroughly contemporary remodel. Unfortunately, since the property was never on the market and is still in the final stages of construction, there are no public photos of the premises. What little we know about the place mostly comes via tax records and L.A. permit archives: there are eight bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage, and the tri-level structure sports big views of the valley from its perch in the hills, near the end of a secluded cul-de-sac.

Originally built in 1986, the house underwent a dramatic contemporary renovation this year and is still in the final stages of construction.

Tucked securely behind gates and a very long driveway, the luxury property also offers about 2.2 acres of land, though a substantial portion of that is steeply sloped and therefore unusable. There’s also a newly remodeled rectangular swimming pool, an outdoor spa and a full-size tennis court. And at the very base of the property, immediately adjoining the driveway gate, there’s even a guardshack for a full-time armed bodyguard. Sadly, however, most of the main mansion’s interior amenities remain a mystery.

Betts is not new to the Encino area—he still owns a slightly smaller house elsewhere in the area, which he put up for sale nearly a year ago for $10 million. That “starter” estate has not yet sold, though the price tag has since been slashed to $8.5 million; Betts bought it in fall 2020 for $7.6 million from UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly, and has since added some very custom upgrades worthy of a six-time Gold Glove winner, including an indoor basketball court branded with “MB” initials.

Born and raised in Nashville, Betts is reportedly a distant cousin of Meghan Markle. The 31-year-old and wife Brianna Hammonds have lived primarily in Los Angeles since summer 2020, when he signed a $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers.

